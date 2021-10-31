But at least allow me a “hmmm, that looks familiar,” and maybe a specific comparison here or there, will ya? Because the Patriots’ 27-24 victory over the Chargers Sunday reminded me, in importance if not quite style, of a certain meaningful win over the same franchise 20 years ago.

Fine, I’ll start with the requisite disclaimer. The achievements of the 2001 Patriots are sui generis , never to be duplicated. They are the most unlikely Super Bowl champion of all time. No one should ever be expected to do what they did, in the way that they did it. No one will.

In Week 5 of the 2001 season, the Patriots took a 1-3 record into their matchup with the Chargers. For much of the day, it didn’t go well. Tom Brady, starting his third NFL game, struggled. The Chargers led, 26-16, with less than four minutes to play. But Brady rallied, finding Jermaine Wiggins with 36 seconds left for a tying touchdown, and an Adam Vinatieri field goal won it in overtime. The Patriots, Cinderellas-in-the-making, champions-to-be, would lose just two more games all season.

The Patriots’ win Sunday comes against the same opponent and with some of that vibe. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones, after going 8 for 22 in the first half, played his best when the stakes were highest. The defense was as united as it has looked all season. Collectively, they made the plays they needed in the fourth quarter, and finally beat a good team after close calls and annoying moral victories against Dallas and Tampa Bay.

Something good is happening here. How good? That’s the mystery to be revealed.

Some further thoughts, upon immediate review …

THREE PLAYERS WHO WERE WORTH WATCHING

Adrian Phillips: Much of the talk before the game was about Hunter Henry’s homecoming, but it was Phillips, another ex-Charger, who did in his former team. Phillips picked off a pair of Herbert passes, the first when the ball ricocheted off Austin Ekeler’s hands with 57 second left in the first half, helping set up a Nick Folk field goal. The second changed the game, and perhaps even the arc of the Patriots’ entire season. With 10:20 left in the game, he dived to catch a misdirected pass intended for Jared Cook, popped up, and returned it 26 yards for a touchdown and, after a successful 2-point conversion, a 24-17 lead. Phillips, who spent six seasons with the Chargers until joining the Patriots as a free agent last season, had never had a multi-interception game until Sunday. He also made a subtle but important block when the Chargers were attempting an onside kick in the final minute that allowed Henry to recover the ball. The Patriots defense was superb, limiting the Chargers to 369 total yards, 17 first downs, and just four third-down conversions, sacking Herbert three times. But no one was better than Phillips, whose pick-6may just be remembered as a pivotal moment in the season.

Nick Folk: Patriots fans don’t necessarily take him for granted, but he’s still worthy of a salute after a day like Sunday. Folk hit four field goals — including a pair of 48-yarders that he made look awfully easy — an early 24-yarder, and a 30-yarder with 2 minutes 21 seconds left to give the Patriots a 27-17 lead. The importance of that final field goal became evident when Herbert found Josh Palmer for a touchdown with 40 seconds left to cut the margin to 3 points.

Derwin James Jr.: Mark my words. Belichick is going to try to acquire James, the Chargers’ do-everything safety, someday. He was everywhere Sunday, just as he is everywhere every Sunday (or Monday, or the occasional Thursday) with 13 tackles, including seven solo. His most impressive play was his third-and-1 stuff on Brandon Bolden early in the fourth quarter, with the Chargers leading, 17-16.

GRIEVANCE OF THE GAME

Not much to have a beef with in this one, though it should be noted with at least a hint of annoyance that Damien Harris did lose 51 rushing yards because of holding calls. He broke off a 28-yard run for a go-ahead touchdown in the first half, only to have it negated by a Justin Herron hold. And he lost a 23-yard run with 4:32 left in the third quarter when Isaiah Wynn was flagged for holding. Sure, it’s possible Harris wouldn’t have busted loose on those runs without his blockers having a firm grip on their opponents, but they weren’t egregious holds, and Chargers blockers didn’t seem to be held (so to speak) to the same standards.

MATCHUP

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert versus Bill Belichick’s defensive game plan

Lawrence Guy sacks Justin Herbert during the second quarter. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Whenever some fool dares suggest that Belichick is losing his touch, do not pity said fool, but instead point his misguided self to the All-22 film of what the Patriots coach and his staff have done to one of the NFL’s best young quarterbacks in their two meetings.

The Patriots thoroughly flummoxed Herbert in last season’s 45-0 win in Week 13, intercepting him twice and holding him to 209 yards on 26-of-53 passing. But what they did to him Sunday was more impressive. The Chargers entered this game with more wins (4) through six games than they had through 11 last year (they were 3-8 entering the ‘20 meeting). Herbert has done nothing but improve. And he has a better coach this season in Brandon Staley.

Yet Belichick befuddled him again, limiting him to 18-of-35 passing — the same stats as Mac Jones — for 223 yards. Eighty of those yards came on the Chargers’ final drive. The Patriots sacked him three times, and judging by his uncharacteristic inaccuracy — he came into the game having completed 65.4 percent of his passes — he was seeing things he did not expect to see. Hey, I’ll admit it: I thought he was going to light them up. Instead, there was barely a spark.

THREE NOTES SCRIBBLED IN THE MARGINS

(Predicted final score: Patriots 31, Chargers 30)

(Final score: Patriots 27, Chargers 24)

I swear I heard multiple whistles before the Chargers’ Jason Tillery drilled Jones while everyone else stopped in the second quarter. Should have been a flag, I say … Jones’s best throw of the night, easily, was a dart to Jakobi Meyers midway through the fourth quarter to convert a third and 8 … Gunner Olszweski ripped up the Chargers in the return game last year, and he had another fine day Sunday, averaging 20 yards on four punt returns.

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.