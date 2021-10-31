Heading into the game, Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson fanned the flames when he said containing the Chargers’ passing attack is “not really a big challenge.”

“We shouldn’t have lost, for sure,” Allen said Sunday evening after New England’s 27-24 victory. “We beat ourselves in the foot, with penalties, turnovers, drops. You name it, we did it.”

But things got off to a rocky start for the secondary. On the third play of the game, Allen beat Jackson for a 41-yard gain. The reception could have been an ominous sign for what was to come, but Allen’s five other catches generated just 36 yards. He finished with six receptions on 11 targets for 77 yards and a touchdown.

Advertisement

In the second half, the Patriots came up with two big-time stops when Allen was the intended receiver on third down. With the ball at New England’s 30-yard line at the end of the third quarter, safety Myles Bryant helped knock the ball out of Allen’s grasp to force the Chargers to settle for a field goal. Then, with the Chargers trailing by seven in the fourth quarter, quarterback Justin Herbert tried to connect with Allen on a third and 6, but the pass fell incomplete.

The Chargers’ offense sputtered for a second straight game, but Allen was in no mood to give any credit to the Patriots. He harped on the fact that the Chargers were whistled for five penalties, three of which were offensive holding.

“I thought the Ravens [in Week 6] did a damn good job,” Allen said. “Today, it was all us. I didn’t see anything that they did where we couldn’t understand what was going on.”

Allen said the Chargers were expecting man coverage based on film, but the Patriots ended up playing zone.

Advertisement

“We knew they were going to do that because they can’t cover us,” Allen said. “Today, I don’t think they did anything that stopped us.”

The only praise Allen had was for safety Adrian Phillips, his former teammate who had two interceptions, including a pick-six.

“Outside of that, it was penalties and us,” Allen said. “I don’t think they did anything.”

Herbert and Chargers coach Brandon Staley, however, both acknowledged New England’s defensive performance.

“We played a good defense today,” said Staley. “When you play against good teams, you’re going to have games like this.”

Mac attacks himself

The Patriots came away with the win, but rookie quarterback Mac Jones wasn’t very pleased with his individual performance.

“I definitely didn’t have my best day at all,” Jones said. “I think everybody around me had a great day. That’s what football is all about. I got to find ways to improve in that aspect of just being consistent and making the throws I know I can make.”

Jones connected on 18 of his 35 pass attempts for 218 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions. It was his worst completion percentage (51.4) through eight games.

The Patriots opened the game with a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, but Jones closed the first half misfiring on several of his passes. Over the course of three drives in the second quarter, he completed just 4 of 16 pass attempts (25 percent). He finished the first half with a completion percentage of 36.4, which is well below his season average (70.4).

Advertisement

“I wanted to be better than that,” Jones said. “It falls on my hands a lot because that’s what quarterback is, which is a good thing, but I can definitely play better. I’ll put that on me.”

But Jones noted the team’s victory superseded his struggles.

“We finished strong and that’s the moral of the story,” he said. “It feels a lot better to be on the winning side and not play as well, than it does to be on the losing side.”

California kid

Gunner Olszewski loves LA.

The rambunctious returner brought back four punts for 80 total yards in Sunday’s win. Olszewski had returns of 21, 22, 10, and 27 yards to consistently keep New England out of bad field position. He is the first Patriot with three 20-yard punt returns in a game since his coach, Troy Brown, did it in 2000.

In three career games at SoFi, Olszewski has more than 300 punt return yards, including a 70-yarder for a touchdown last season in a blowout win over the Chargers. He also caught his first career touchdown in that game.

“LA’s growing on me,” said Olszewski, still hanging onto his Texas accent. “Those guys up front did a great job. Anytime you see a guy go for 20 yards on a return, it’s more about the blocking.”

Olszewski wasn’t satisfied with the performance, however. He wants more.

“We’ll splice the film up and see how much I should have had,’’ he said. “I think I left a little out there. Felt good though.”

Advertisement

Struggling with the master

Herbert (18 of 35, 223 yards, 2 touchdowns, 2 interceptions) struggled for the second straight game against the Patriots. His two worst statistical days as a professional have come against Bill Belichick’s defense, as have two of his four career multi-interception games.

“It’s just the NFL. Every team you’re going to play is tough,” Herbert said when asked why the Patriots have kept him flummoxed. “We’d love to win every game, but unfortunately we fell short today.”

Piling them up

Matthew Judon added 1½ sacks to get to eight on the season. His career high is 9½. Christian Barmore split a sack with Judon, and Lawrence Guy also had one . . . Damien Harris (23 rushes, 80 yards) scored a rushing TD for the fourth straight game. Curtis Martin holds the franchise mark with seven straight . . . According to FiveThirtyEight, the 4-4 Patriots have a 47 percent chance of making the playoffs. Before their bye in Week 14, New England visits Carolina (4-4), hosts Cleveland (4-4), visits Atlanta (3-4), hosts Tennessee (6-2), and visits Buffalo (5-2) . . . Calvin Munson had two special teams tackles in his first game back with the Patriots . . . The press box announcer said Patriots coach Bill “Bill-A-Chick” would be available after the game . . . The Chargers have seven Jrs., a II, and two IIIs on the roster. Asante Samuel Jr. is a notable . . . Los Angeles also has Storm Norton and Amen Ogbongbemiga . . . ‘Black Betty’ played following the Patriots’ first touchdown, and that proved to be a good omen. (Ask your favorite Bruins fan for an explanation.)

Advertisement

More Patriots stories









Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride. Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.