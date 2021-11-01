The move comes at a challenging time for Williamstown Theatre Festival, which was sharply criticized earlier this year by former workers who alleged unfair and unsafe working conditions .

She will be replaced by Jenny Gersten, who will serve as the Festival’s interim artistic director as the board conducts a nationwide search for Greenfield’s permanent replacement.

It is also something of a homecoming for Gersten, who previously served as the Festival’s artistic director from 2010 until 2014.

“The first priority will be to take time to listen and learn,” Gersten said in a statement to the Globe. “I share the Board’s and the Staff’s passion to create opportunities for aspiring theatre professionals that are equitable and inclusive, while staging award-winning and thought-provoking works.”

Greenfield, who arrived in Williamstown after working as artistic producer at Manhattan Theatre Club, oversaw a number of productions that transferred to Broadway and garnered Tony Award nominations. She said she was proud of her work in Williamstown, but that she’d declined to renew a multi-year contract WTF offered in 2019, agreeing instead to “stay on for two years, on a year-to-year basis.”

“My goal as artistic director was to swing for the fences, make art and try to improve and evolve every day,” she said in a statement. “I also publicly committed to leadership transition as I deeply believe, influenced by the British tradition, that theatrical institutions must empower new, diverse leaders in regular, shorter intervals than is the custom in the United States.”

Jeffrey Johnson, the Festival’s board chairman, thanked Greenfield for her work in a written statement to the Globe but declined to discuss personnel matters.

“This leadership change marks the latest step in WTF’s ongoing journey to evolve the organization to continue to meet the changing needs of the American Theatre,” he said. “We know that every organization must evolve to grow.”

Gersten takes the reins as the Festival plans its upcoming summer season, and she is expected to fill the interim position through 2022. She will also continue working as producer at New York City Center as well as a line producer on “Beetlejuice,” which is scheduled to re-open on Broadway in 2022.

Like many theaters, the Williamstown Theatre Festival has come under significant criticism amid the broadly reinvigorated racial justice movement of 2020. In February, former workers submitted a letter that criticized the Festival’s “history of discrimination” as well as poor labor practices, including unsafe working conditions, unpaid internships, and “pay-to-play” apprentice programs. And over the summer a sound crew staged a walkout to protest outdoor working conditions.

The Festival has recently taken steps to become more equitable, creating an early career program for Black, indigenous, and people of color. It also suspended its internship program during the 2021 season.

Johnson said in a statement that Gersten “will help us further our future vision for the Festival.”

Gersten, who’s worked widely as an independent producer in recent years, said she hoped “to bring about some positivity and maybe even some joy.”

“In spite of the challenges that might exist, we choose to work in theatre because we love it,” she said in her statement to the Globe. “I’m back at WTF because of how much I care about this place and the community, and so I’ll start with that feeling and go from there.”

