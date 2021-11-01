Viewers might even feel a little bad for him at the close of season two, seeing him destroy his relationships with his family and love interests, alone and living out of his truck with his dog. That gives Youssef a slight twinge of regret. “If I look back, I definitely would take a hard look at the character’s name, and maybe changing it,” he jokes.

Loyal viewers of Ramy Youssef’s Hulu show “Ramy” might be forgiven for confusing Youssef with his character. The first two seasons of the show draw heavily from his stand-up comedy, even borrowing a few lines verbatim from his 2019 HBO special “Feelings.” Hulu Ramy is constantly struggling with his Muslim faith, his addiction to pornography, and the steady stream of bad advice his friends give him.

Hulu Ramy is based on Youssef’s experiences but exists in an alternate universe where he can explore what could have been if he had made all the wrong decisions. “Sometimes people will make a show and they’ll make an idyllic version of themselves,” says Youssef, who brings his stand-up show to the Wilbur Theatre Thursday. “I chose to make a show and make the version of myself I’m afraid I could be capable of. In life, I think we give ourselves the benefit of making the right choice. A lot of the creative fun I have here is getting to make the wrong choice in this kind of safe space, that isn’t reality.”

Things are changing for both Ramys. Since the show debuted to critical and audience acclaim in 2019, Youssef has established himself as an actor, comedian, and creator. The week before his interview with the Globe, he had wrapped up 2½ months of shooting in Budapest for the upcoming film “Poor Things” alongside Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, and Mark Ruffalo. He’s developing a couple of television projects, including one for his longtime friend and “Ramy” costar Steve Way.

Ramy Youssef and Steve Way in the Hulu TV series "Ramy." Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

After a pause for COVID and “Poor Things,” he’s back to work on a new hour of stand-up material, and pre-production for season three of “Ramy” will start in a couple of weeks. When the third season of “Ramy” and the new stand-up special come out, likely next year for both, fans will see a divergence between what’s going on in Youssef’s life and the narrative of the show. After all, Hulu Ramy isn’t experiencing the same kind of success that Youssef is now. “When people see the third season and see the hour, they won’t be maybe as connected as my first hour and the first season,” he says. “But I think they definitely are going to be bookending each other in terms of being a chapter of my life and what’s been on my mind. They definitely are cousins.”

The new hour Youssef is bringing to the Wilbur is still a work in progress, but he says the broader outline is in place. “I really think the hour is about love,” he says. “Not just romantic love, but familial love and understanding what it means and how it intersects and everything that comes with it. Those are definitely big themes, especially in a year, 18 months, in which I think love is probably the most important recipe to all of this. I would say it’s masks, vaccines, and love. But of course, it’s like, definitely my own [messed-up] version of love.”

Youssef embraces uncomfortable moments in his comedy. There is a breathless moment in the stand-up special “Feelings” in which he talks about Islam and the violent divide in American culture, asking “Did 9/11 work?” On “Ramy,” he has shown pro-Trump Egyptians in Egypt, built an episode around the sex life of his friend Steve who has muscular dystrophy, and included a long story arc about his character’s affair with his cousin. Youssef says he’s not trying to shock for the sake of shock — he’s trying to get to subjects people are dealing with but are afraid to talk about. That, to him, is the fun of it.

Youssef says he tries to avoid the incendiary by keeping his tone self-reflective. “I think if I’m pointing out something about anybody else, I’m going to make sure that I’m going down with them,” he says.

There is a universal quality to the stories “Ramy” presents. The details of Youssef’s own story may differ, but at its heart, the show is about questioning faith, work, family, and romance. “I remember right after it came out, people that I didn’t think would be into it being like, ‘Oh, dude, this reminds me of Jamaicans,’ or, ‘This is just like my Jewish family.’ And, ‘You have the anti-Semitic uncle and I have an uncle who hates Muslims.’ It’s almost kind of algebraic, right? The process, the feeling, the emotion, the grappling, is very universal. And everyone kind of has their X factor of, what’s the thing you’re grappling with? Whether it be culture, faith, or tradition, or whatever it might be.”

Wrestling with those topics can be exhausting, but Youssef is grateful to be where he is, a New Jersey kid 11 years into comedy, traveling around the globe and making television with his pals. “There’s nothing I like more than just hanging out with my friends and, like, spitballing stuff, and then all of a sudden we’re on a set with all the stuff that we were talking about,” he says. “It’s a pretty wild reality that isn’t real, but is real.”

RAMY YOUSSEF

At the Wilbur Theatre. Nov. 4, 7:30 p.m. Tickets $47-$57. 617-248-9700, www.thewilbur.com.