Twenty years ago this week, “24″ premiered on Fox. It was an ambitious and innovative concept, as each 24-episode season covered 24 hours in the life of counter-terrorism agent Jack Bauer. On TV, real time is harder to pull off than fake time, and yet the show made it work entertainingly for a few years, crowding the story line with deaths, cliffhangers, and unexpected twists. Split screens and a ticking digital clock also helped to give it a distinct visual style.

“24″ had a timely concept, too, as it arrived less than two months after 9/11. (It was originally scheduled to premiere on Oct. 30, but it was moved to Nov. 6 because of the attacks.) Suddenly, history had turned the show from a network action series about a good guy trying to save the world into something a lot more rooted in our reality. While we saw headlines about the War on Terror, we saw Jack Bauer — played by a deadly serious Kiefer Sutherland — on the front lines.

I was a fan for the first four or five seasons, before the stories became formulaic and the twists became too frequent and overly absurd. The need to keep the viewers from boredom began to overwhelm the art of suspenseful storytelling. I also tired of the show’s torture scenes, Bauer’s ends-justify-the-means approach, and the stereotyping of Muslims. More recently, I just got annoyed at the way the show wouldn’t go away, with a film, a limited series, and a spin-off.

These days, it’s more common for TV shows to boldly play around with formatting. “This Is Us” has a jigsaw puzzle narrative, “Ordinary Joe” is following three alternate stories about the same man, and “The Affair” gave us the same events from different points of view. But before they arrived, “24″ — along with “Lost” — gave us a greater sense of what serial storytelling could do.

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. I’m not just bitter about the lousy 2013 series finale of the first eight seasons of “Dexter,” which left our serial killer of serial killers living quietly as a lumberjack. I’m bitter about the last four seasons, which dragged an A series down to D, not least of all with a sibling-incest story line. Now the show returns to Showtime on Sunday at 9 p.m. as “Dexter: New Blood,” with Dexter quietly dating a small-town police chief when his Dark Passenger, as well as his son, show up in town. His dead sister, played by Jennifer Carpenter, is also on hand, as a ghost. Fingers crossed. Clyde Phillips, who guided Dexter’s four good seasons, is back at the wheel.

2. ABC’s “Singalong” franchise returns on Thursday at 8 p.m., hosted by Darren Criss. This time, it’s “The Queen Family Singalong,” with Adam Lambert, Derek Hough, Fall Out Boy, Jimmie Allen, JoJo Siwa, OneRepublic, and Pentatonix among the performers. Oh, and Miss Piggy. Will they, will they rock you? Songs will include “Another One Bites the Dust,” “Under Pressure,” and “We Are the Champions.”

Hailee Steinfeld in "Dickinson," returning for its third and final season on Apple TV+. Apple TV+

3. A pair of my favorite small series return this week. The first season of “Frayed” finds a wealthy woman, played by show creator Sarah Kendall, moving with her two kids back to Australia after her husband dies and she loses all her money. Yes, it’s a comedy, warm and sometimes raunchy. It’s back on HBO Max on Thursday. On Friday, “Dickinson” returns to Apple TV+ for its third and final season. The sweetly comic series brings a modern sensibility to its 19th-century setting and Emily Dickinson’s life; but it can also be moving as it takes us into Dickinson’s struggles to express herself. The show is both irreverent and quite reverent when it comes to the poetry.

4. A few years ago, four preteen kids from Marlborough formed a punk band, called Color Killer, that went on to gain a following. Journalist James Sullivan did a story on the band for the Globe, noting their “grabby original tunes” — and here’s a clip, in case you need some convincing. This week, on Thursday at 9 p.m., GBH 2 is premiering a documentary about them, called “Yung Punx: A Punk Parable.” By the way, the documentary will also appear in the Boston International Kids Film Festival on Nov. 19, at the Regent Theatre in Arlington, followed by a performance by the band.

Robin Givens in the HBO Max reboot of "Head of the Class." Nicole Wilder/HBO Max

5. “Head of the Class” is an HBO Max reboot of the 1980s series, this time produced by Bill Lawrence of “Scrubs” and “Ted Lasso.” Premiering Thursday, it stars Isabella Gomez (“One Day at a Time”) as a teacher who wants her academically gifted high school students to learn about life. The cast includes Christa Miller, Jorge Diaz, and Robin Givens, who’ll play a grown-up version of the role she played in the original.

CHANNEL SURFING

“Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi” Season two arrives. Hulu, Thursday

“Catching Killers” More true-crime looks into infamous cases. Netflix, Thursday

“Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show” Jack McBrayer from “30 Rock” takes on a Mister Rogers-like role in this educational preschool series. Apple TV+, Friday

“Narcos: Mexico” The final season. Netflix, Friday

