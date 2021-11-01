After overseeing a matching grant program at MAHA that helps first-generation home buyers with down payments, Crawford will be promoted in January to be the alliance’s executive director. She will take over for longtime chief Tom Callahan , who is stepping down after three decades to be the new executive director at the Massachusetts Community & Banking Council .

Symone Crawford isn’t even running the show yet at the Massachusetts Affordable Housing Alliance , and her pet project there is already part of national legislation.

About two weeks ago, Crawford made the case at a congressional hearing for the federal government to invest in a program that’s similar to the one she runs at MAHA. The goal is to provide some support for people who can’t access the “bank of Mom and Dad,” as the alliance puts it. The local program, dubbed STASH and funded in part by private donations and the city of Boston, has helped more than 200 homebuyers since its inception two years ago. Developer Accordia Partners has pledged $10 million, which would be the largest gift so far, in connection to its massive “Dorchester Bay City” project.

Behind the scenes, Crawford and Callahan have been working with House Financial Services chairwoman Representative Maxine Waters and her staff for nearly two years, to push for a parallel initiative in D.C. That work paid off last week when House leaders included $10 billion for down-payment assistance to first-generation home buyers in the Build Back Better Act, a pared-down version of Biden administration spending priorities.

Crawford knows firsthand just how important this kind of assistance can be. She moved to Boston in 1999 from her native Jamaica with her family, after a brief stopover in New York. In 2004, she and her husband bought a house in Mattapan with a program the alliance promotes, now known as the ONE Mortgage program. She was working as a claims adjuster at Encompass Insurance before joining MAHA’s staff about three years ago.

Callahan later helped prepare Crawford for the top job, including by introducing her to prominent affordable housing leaders. Now, she’s on a first-name basis with many of them, just like her mentor.

Will it be tough to fill Callahan’s shoes? Crawford doesn’t exactly see it that way.

“I’m very humbled that the board and the staff have the confidence in me to take over for Tom,” Crawford said. “I have my own shoes to fill, and I will not be filling Tom’s shoes [but] building on Tom’s wonderful legacy.”

Switching (distribution) channels

If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em.

It’s a motto that has stood the test of time because it happens to be a successful strategy in many cases, even if the process of “joining” can be bittersweet.

The latest local example: Night Shift Brewing in Everett. The craft brewer made waves five years ago when it announced it would go into the distribution business, championing other upstarts while taking on the giants of the wholesale side of the industry — big guns like the Sheehan Family Companies.

However, Night Shift cofounder Rob Burns said the distribution arm never could get to the size necessary to compete. That’s why Night Shift has sold Massachusetts and Connecticut distribution rights for its beer and several other craft brands it once distributed to — you guessed it — Sheehan. The rest of the distribution business is being wound down. Night Shift Distributing, which Burns essentially started out of the trunk of his Subaru Outback, delivered its last case of beer on Oct. 15.

It’s time to devote more energy and money to the brewing side of things. Night Shift is one of the biggest craft brewers in Massachusetts, but Burns sees much more room for growth. Night Shift has nine salespeople here, while Sheehan has 150. Night Shift is only on about 100 draft lines across the state, and its fans regularly complain that it can be hard to find the beer.

“Distribution is a game of scale and volume,” Burns said. “That’s harder and harder to do as a small brand . . . I’m very much excited on being able to focus on being a great brewery and doing one thing really well.”

HomeStart aims to broaden its reach

The most effective way to end homelessness is to prevent people from becoming homeless in the first place.

That’s the theory behind Boston nonprofit HomeStart’s Renew Collaborative program, which aims to prevent evictions by negotiating between landlords and tenants to help them catch up on back rent.

Now, HomeStart is looking to take the model statewide, after being put to work effectively in the city of Boston, and has an eye toward expanding to other cities outside Massachusetts as well. (Partners within Massachusetts will include Father Bill’s & MainSpring in Southeastern Massachusetts and Eliot Community Human Services north of Boston.) Toward that end, HomeStart has received a $1 million from Newton-based apartment owner and developer Northland Investment Corp., with a goal of jump-starting a $25 million campaign to expand the Renew Collaborative mission. HomeStart president Matt Pritchard said this is by far the largest corporate gift in the organization’s history.

Northland chief executive Matthew Gottesdiener, a HomeStart board member, said he hopes Northland’s contribution will be a catalyst to inspire other donations from the business community, and from other apartment building owners in particular.

“This is a startup that needs funding and could have a dramatic impact,” Gottesdiener said. “Landlords who profit from collecting rent have a moral obligation and a financial incentive to be part of the solution.”

At Greentown, a changing of the board

While there are some new faces in the Greentown Labs boardroom, one will be quite familiar to everyone at the Somerville clean-tech incubator: state energy and environmental affairs Secretary Katie Theoharides.

She is taking Stephen Pike’s seat on the Greentown board, after Pike changed jobs, going from chief executive of the quasi-public Massachusetts Clean Energy Center to work for hydroelectric producer FirstLight Power in Burlington. Pike has rejoined his former boss, FirstLight chief executive Alicia Barton, who used to run the clean energy center before Pike took it over; Barton also currently chairs the Greentown board.

Other new arrivals on the Greentown board include Katherine Hamilton, chair of the 38 North Solutions consulting firm in Washington, and Dawn James, US director of sustainability at Microsoft in Houston.

Many of Greentown’s 180 startups have the potential to play critical roles in helping Massachusetts reach its ambitious targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, particularly in the transportation and heating sectors. With that in mind, Greentown chief executive Emily Reichert said, it will be helpful to have Theoharides on the team.

“We don’t have all the solutions that we need today to get to that net-zero [emissions target] by 2050,” Reichert said. “We need to think about how innovation fits into that.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.