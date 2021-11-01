The performances — which he will share with artists Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce — will mark the country star’s 20th and 21st times headlining the home of the New England Patriots.

The six-time Grammy nominee will headline in Foxborough on Aug. 26 and Aug. 27 as part of his Here and Now 2022 stadium tour, named after his latest studio album. It comes after two postponements of his previously announced Chillaxification Tour.

The tour will kick off on April 23 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, and will conclude at Gillette, the only New England stop.

Advertisement

“When we realized we weren’t getting to spend 2020 with No Shoes Nation, I never thought it would be three years until I would see my most favorite people in the world,” Chesney said in a statement. “My favorite place in the world is anywhere we all come together. They come strong. They get loud. They love the music. But most importantly, they live life — every second — for all it’s worth! They inspire me, and I want to get out there and get going, creating the greatest night of the summer every time we hit the stage.”

Chesney was scheduled to play Gillette as part of his Chillaxification Tour, originally slated for August of 2020. It was then pushed to August of 2021 due to the pandemic, and now, with a new name, it’s again slated for Gillette.

In addition to all the originally scheduled stops on the Chillaxification Tour, two new stadium stops were added to the Here and Now lineup, in Charlotte, N.C., and Columbus, Ohio.

Concertgoers who already held tickets for the Chillaxification Tour will retain their seats. There are still tickets available for both Boston shows on Ticketmaster. Until Nov. 5, there is also “five day party pricing,” which is a built-in discount on tickets available to the general public “to honor those fans who normally attend multiple shows each summer,” a press release said.

Advertisement

The last time Chesney brought his country tunes to Boston was in 2018 when he closed out his Trip Around the Sun Tour with two shows at Gillette Stadium. He has closed every tour at Gillette Stadium since 2011, and has been playing the massive venue since 2005.

Chesney received the Entertainer of the Year award from the Country Music Association in 2004, 2006, 2007, and 2008.

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com