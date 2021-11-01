I work in a customer-facing job and interact with lots of married couples and families. Occasionally, I witness a situation where one spouse is extremely rude — hostile, even — to the other. Is it ever appropriate for me to point out calmly how nasty a customer is being? It makes me extremely uncomfortable to see behavior like this, and in situations where I am part of the conversation, I feel guilty just ignoring it as though it were acceptable.

J.L. / Boston

It’s refreshing to hear from someone wanting permission to care, to do more for others! So many of us are brittle and burnt out these days, like cookies left in the oven too long. I applaud your warm and energetic spirit.

Advertisement

But no! Permission denied. Your proposed course of action is neither appropriate nor likely to be successful. Someone snapping at their own partner in public is hardly going to be chastened by a “calm” reproach from a customer-service rep, don’t you think? You could so easily make things worse for everyone concerned — including yourself, if you wound up losing your job over it.

We want to focus on the Perp — I get it, I do — but bystander-intervention best practice, most of the time, is to attend to the Vic. Make a bit of small talk or, better yet, ask Vic a question. This directs Vic’s attention to you and boosts their status. You can loop Perp into the new conversational topic, if they seem amenable to distraction. Have a couple of standard distract/deflect questions so that you don’t have to improvise in the moment. Asking about traffic or public transport may give Perp a face-saving excuse for their anger, so don’t hesitate to throw the bus under the bus!

Advertisement

Is it rude to start a private conversation with one event attendee while others look on, having no idea about the subject matter?

Anonymous / Richmond, Virginia

This is a classic “it depends.” People should not be excluded or ignored at a social gathering, obviously. But group conversations can be like a square dance — everyone together, then breaking into smaller groups and pairs, changing partners, returning to the larger group. (If a bit more awkward, with no one to call the tune.) Stay sensitive to the overall mood of the group, beyond yourself or the person you are directly speaking with. If you’re one of those others looking on, you’re not obliged to sit outside the conversation shop with your nose pressed against the window, waiting to be let in. Start your own sidebar chat.

The private conversation is unquestionably rude if entertaining the other people is your responsibility, or the point of the event — ignoring your own dinner guests to discuss school board politics with your spouse, for example. In other situations, where no one is officially guest or host, ask yourself why this private conversation needs to happen at this particular moment. Does it really need to be exclusive, or can it be generalized to greater relevance?

Miss Conduct is Robin Abrahams, a writer with a PhD in psychology.