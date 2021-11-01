The driver of a 2019 Honda Civic was killed Monday morning on Interstate 90 eastbound in Brighton when the vehicle collided with a jersey barrier, sending it careening across the roadway, police said.

Joseph Fournier, 18, was declared dead on the scene near mile marker 129.6, State Police said in a statement. Police responded there around 1:44 a.m.

Fournier, who is from Burlington, had been traveling eastbound in the early hours of Monday when his vehicle moved “off the roadway to the left and struck the jersey barrier,” before veering across the road and colliding with the opposite guardrail. The vehicle ricocheted back across all lanes of traffic and came to a final stop against the left jersey barrier, the statement said.