The controversy comes two months after the district agreed to pay its largest settlement in at least a decade to families who said administrators at the school failed to protect their young children from a fellow student’s sexual abuse. Details are still scant on exactly what the new bullying allegations entail and what the removed educators’ roles allegedly were.

Boston Public Schools has removed four teachers from the Mission Hill K-8 School, including its two leaders, and hired a law firm to investigate allegations the school mishandled its response to reports of student bullying and other misconduct.

The Great Divide is an investigative team that explores educational inequality in Boston and statewide. Sign up to receive our newsletter, and send ideas and tips to thegreatdivide@globe.com .

Advertisement

The latest decisions by Superintendent Brenda Cassellius have caused a maelstrom at the small, democratically-run school in Jamaica Plain founded on progressive ideals. While some parents feel the scrutiny is overdue at an institution they feel has been too laissez-faire, other parents defend the teachers and say the district is overreacting and destabilizing the pilot school, which has operated somewhat independently of the district since 1997.

Cassellius, for her part, has said she placed the school’s two “co-teacher leaders,” or co-principals, Jenerra Williams and Geralyn McLaughlin, on paid administrative leave in August after a district investigation found credible evidence that the school did not take appropriate action after two parents reported that their child experienced persistent bullying, resulting in mental and physical harm, between 2014 and 2019. These incidents were separate from those included in the settlement.

That announcement led more parents to come forward with separate serious allegations “consistent with complaints already deemed credible,” Cassellius said, leading her to place two more teachers on paid leave in early September. She recently hired the law firm Hinckley Allen to conduct a “top-to-bottom” investigation, and a replacement school leader, Valeria Lowe. She said the district provided some staff and training on bullying and discipline to the school while substitute teachers are found.

Advertisement

“Once the findings of the months-long investigation were shared with me, I felt it was necessary to take swift action to foster a safe and respectful teaching and learning environment,” Cassellius told the Boston School Committee Sept. 22.

Cassellius’ actions have drawn both praise and criticism.

Her decision to investigate is “excellent,” Ileana Montalvo, a mother who said the school mishandled sexual abuse, death threats, and physical fights her children experienced at the hands of other students there, said in Spanish.

“This was a ticking time bomb, this school,” Montalvo added. “Truly, they need to do something so more kids don’t have these awful situations happen to them.”

Controversy and allegations of mismanagement have enveloped Mission Hill School Jamaica Plain. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

But to some parents, the moves were unnecessarily harsh, removing beloved teachers who were skilled at teaching diverse, inclusive classrooms with many students with disabilities at a critical pandemic-strained time. They note that the co-school leaders, Williams and McLaughlin, had only been in charge of the school since the fall of 2019, after many of the incidents in question allegedly occurred. An online petition signed by 300 people urges the district to “Stop Dismantling Mission Hill School.” It notes that three of the four removed educators are Black, leaving the school with no lead teachers of color above kindergarten.

“Thanks to the superintendent’s actions in suspending skilled and qualified teachers with no plans to compensate for their loss, our school is in crisis,” Andrew Iliff, a Mission Hill father, told the Boston School Committee on Oct. 6.

Advertisement

Many parents chose Mission Hill, a tiny school of 228 students, for its approach to education through project-based learning, inclusion of students with disabilities, and democratic decision-making by families and teachers. As a “pilot” school, Mission Hill had more freedom over its curriculum — the entire school explored one topic for months at a time, such as the ancient Taino civilization, earth sciences, or the African-American experience, incorporating the theme into various subject matter lessons. But in 2019-2020, the district placed Mission Hill on “transformation” status due to low test scores, and imposed the standard BPS curriculum, in accordance with an agreement BPS reached with the state to improve low-performing schools.

Now some parents view Cassellius’ actions with suspicion, as they believe the district wants to further control the school.

Avery Saulnier de Reyes, a Mission Hill mother and former BPS teacher, told the School Committee the district was unfairly targeting Mission Hill to undermine it.

“As a teacher in BPS for 11 years, I worked in schools where it was not uncommon to find students having sex in the hallway, poop on the walls, and weapons,” Saulnier de Reyes said. “These are serious incidences, but very rarely did the superintendent’s office become involved in any of them.”

The four educators placed on leave could not be reached for comment. Boston Teachers Union president Jessica Tang said: “We share parent, student and educator concerns about the disruption and are here to support all impacted.”

Advertisement

Few details have surfaced surrounding the removals.

But court records and interviews shed light on some students’ experiences. In August, the city agreed to pay five families $650,000 to settle their lawsuit alleging the school improperly responded to an elementary-aged student’s sexual assaults — including touching, kissing, and digital penetration — of fellow students, allowing five girls and one boy to be victimized, court records show.

The parents alleged the school took no protective actions, such as closer monitoring of the student, assigning the student an aide, or expulsion. BPS admitted no wrongdoing in the settlement.

The report that prompted Cassellius in August to remove the new school leaders, Williams and McLaughlin, involved a separate set of incidents. The city denied the Globe’s request for the report, written by Joseph Coffey, a lawyer under contract with BPS, citing an ongoing investigation.

According to Commonwealth Magazine, which obtained the report, Coffey said a gender-nonconforming student experienced 52 incidents of “assaultive repetitive bullying” at Mission Hill from 2014 to 2019, and that then-principal Ayla Gavins was “indifferent” toward the bullying. The student allegedly suffered being pinned against a wall and choked, stabbed in the face with a pencil, struck on the head, punched in the nose, kicked, and received death threats, according to the Commonwealth report.

Gavins, who no longer works for BPS, didn’t respond to a request for comment. But she told Coffey she didn’t remember many incidents and contended the behavior was not “bullying” but “retaliation” by the other students, who were “fed up” by the gender-nonconforming student’s actions, according to the report, which also suggested the gender-nonconforming student struggled to read social cues.

Advertisement

Several families said they believed the co-leaders had done their best with a difficult situation.

Jayme Washington, a mother of five, said she believes her son also was bullied but said the school’s now-dismissed co-teacher leaders, Williams and McLaughlin, showed her and her son care and attention that the superintendent’s office did not. She said her son required emergency medical care as a result of the incident. Afterwards, she said, Williams and McLaughlin, who were in charge of campus disciplinary issues, supported her while she sought to protect her son. Meanwhile, her emails to Cassellius, that were provided to the Globe, went unanswered.

“If I didn’t have the co-teachers [leaders] there to help me while [the student] was bullying my son, I don’t know what I would’ve done, because the superintendent never returned any of my phone calls or my emails,” Washington said. “They were so wonderful, so loving, so kind.”

Jayme Washington and her husband, Brian, at their home in Boston. Jayme said she believes their son was severely bullied at Mission Hill School and the now-dismissed co-school leaders were more supportive than the superintendent, who didn't return her emails. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

A Cassellius spokesman said the superintendent’s office had no record of Washington’s correspondence.

Montalvo, a mother of three former Mission Hill students, said she feels the school was mismanaged. She transferred her two sons, in grades 6 and 7, to a new school this year after she said an 8th grader at Mission Hill tried to fight them and threatened to kill them, prompting her sons to fear going to the park or store alone. She said she reported the threats, but school officials declined her request to set up a meeting with the parents of the 8th grader, citing an ongoing investigation.

It wasn’t the first issue the family had with the school. Montalvo said one of her sons was sexually abused in kindergarten by another student.. Despite her complaints, she said, the school kept the student in her son’s class.

Montalvo agrees with the district’s investigations.

“To me, it’s a problem of a lack of discipline and control,” she said.

She kept her sons at the school because she liked the community, but ultimately decided to transfer them to another campus in West Roxbury, where she said they feel much safer and receive more academic support.

Naomi Martin can be reached at naomi.martin@globe.com.