“The majority vote at the hearing reflects our commitment to protecting those who are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19, including many of our younger students who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated, who are medically unable to be vaccinated, and those members of our staff who remain at increased risk of serious health conditions should they contract the virus despite vaccination,” Gina Bae, the committee’s chair, said in an email Monday.

The three teachers were officially on leave as of Monday, and will be fired if they still refuse to get vaccinated by the end of the year, according to the school district. Last week, they asked the Barrington School Committee for a religious exemption to the vaccine mandate, but the committee declined to give them one.

PROVIDENCE — Three public school teachers in Barrington, R.I., public school teachers have been placed on unpaid leave after refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19, an early standoff in the emerging battles over vaccine mandates in schools.

A lawyer for the three teachers, meanwhile, says they’re reviewing their legal options.

Barrington is possibly the first public school system in the state to take action against teachers, outside the context of medical workers like nurses who have their own regulations, for refusing to follow a district-wide COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has deemed the vaccines safe and effective.

The state Department of Education did not have a comprehensive list Monday of schools with vaccine mandates. Little Compton has a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for teachers and staff that’s similar to Barrington’s in that it doesn’t have a religious exemption or a testing opt-out. Currently, 98 percent of staff are vaccinated. But the district has not yet had to deal with the ramifications for holdouts, because it doesn’t go into effect until late November.

That makes the wealthy suburb of Barrington the first place where the battle is playing out in public, albeit a battle over a small minority of staff — they are the only three holdouts district-wide, said Superintendent Michael Messore.

“When you have an unvaccinated staff, that’s an undue burden placed on the district to protect the health and safety of your learning community,” Messore said.

There were originally other holdouts, but they opted to get vaccinated as the Monday deadline approached, according to the union for staff there. Two staffers have also asked for medical exemptions, and those are under review, the superintendent said.

Asked for the names of the three teachers who are now on unpaid leave, their lawyer and the school district itself both referred to a recording of the meeting last week, where all three spoke. They are Brittany DiOrio, a special-education teacher at Sowams Elementary School; Stephanie Hines, a teacher at Hampden Meadows School; and Kerri Thurber, a music teacher at Barrington Middle School.

The contentious dispute has pitted the teachers’ union against their privately hired legal counsel. Gregory Piccirilli accused the National Education Association’s Barrington affiliate of doing nothing until he raised the prospect of suing them for breaching their duty of representation.

Robert Walsh, the executive director of the National Education Association Rhode Island, called Piccirilli’s characterizations “disingenuous.” The union, he said, is requesting a carve-out for teachers to take frequent COVID-19 tests instead of getting vaccinated.

Walsh said he believes perhaps a half-dozen school districts in Rhode Island have vaccine mandates. And while the union supports mandates, it also believes the ramifications need to be collectively bargained.

“We think everyone should get vaccinated,” Walsh said. “But we think there should be accommodations for the subset of folks that have objections that have backing.”

Piccirilli, meanwhile, said the school committee had no legal authority to impose a vaccine mandate and that it didn’t follow proper procedures in implementing it — by not advertising it correctly, for example. At one point in an interview Piccirilli referred to the “so-called pandemic,” and when asked whether he’s more broadly skeptical about COVID-19, he demurred, but pointed out his role in litigation against the McKee administration for imposing mask requirements in schools.

“It’s shocking to me that the rule of law seems to have gone out the window in a lot of these situations,” Piccirilli said. “There’s supposed to be a process.”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.