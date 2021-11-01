Under questioning from Gavin’s lawyer, Hayes acknowledged that he conducted a secret review of her cases, transferred people in and out of two units she oversaw without her input, and berated her work in e-mails to superiors and subordinates. He also accused her of being untruthful and possibly psychologically unfit. But his actions were justified, he said, not discriminatory.

Captain Detective Mark Hayes told jurors in federal court that he began logging his concerns about Lieutenant Detective Donna Gavin shortly after she was tapped by then-mayor Martin J. Walsh in May 2016 to oversee the department’s campaign against human sex trafficking.

A Boston Police commander accused of discriminating against a high-ranking female detective testified Monday that he had serious concerns about her work and believed she tried to use her political connections to bypass his authority.

“You were largely responsible for ruining her reputation at the Boston Police Department,” Gavin’s lawyer, Nicholas Carter, said during the second week of Gavin’s gender discrimination trial against Hayes and the City of Boston.

“No, she did that all by herself,” Hayes said.

In her civil lawsuit, Gavin, 57, a 35-year veteran of the department and its only female lieutenant detective, claims she was treated far differently than her male counterparts. She alleges that Hayes created a hostile workplace and retaliated against her after she filed a complaint with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination in 2017.

Hayes, who joined the force 36 years ago, testified Monday that in May 2016 he recommended Gavin for a prestigious award based on her work from 2009 to 2015 as a sergeant detective overseeing the human trafficking unit.

In his letter, written two weeks after Gavin returned to serve as commander of both the human trafficking and crimes against children units, Hayes wrote that Gavin’s “professionalism, worth ethic, commitment and dedication to her duties” and her work with crime victims was “quite admirable.”

But Hayes told jurors he disagreed with the department’s decision — based on a request from Walsh —to have Gavin oversee the two units shortly after her promotion to lieutenant detective. It was a newly created job and Gavin was one of three lieutenants who reported to Hayes at the Dee Kennedy Family Justice Center.

“I became very concerned with her conduct when she arrived back,” Hayes said. He said it was the first time he began keeping a log to document concerns about an employee. Two months later, he urged superiors to transfer Gavin but acknowledged on the stand that he hadn’t told Gavin about his concerns.

Hayes said it was “highly inappropriate” when Gavin complained in September 2016 to a fellow police officer, who was Walsh’s cousin and driver, after Hayes told her that he was transferring two experienced detectives from the human trafficking unit and would replace them with two Black detectives.

“She undermined our authority by going to the mayor,” said Hayes, adding that Walsh called the police commissioner less than two hours later to halt the transfers. They ultimately went through.

Gavin testified last week that she had been requesting more diversity among her employees, but Hayes refused her request to transfer a white male detective, who had recently been assigned to the unit, to make way for more diverse candidates. Instead, she said he transferred two women, including one who had recently been named detective of the year.

Gavin said she never contacted Walsh, but called his cousin, Winifred Cotter, a close friend, to complain about Hayes.

Jurors were shown a series of e-mails Hayes wrote to superiors, accusing Gavin of trying to use her political influence to halt the transfers. “We simply cannot have a lieutenant telling us what to do ... and overruling our command authority,” he wrote in one.

One member of the command staff responded that the delay in the transfers had “nothing to do with the [City] Hall or what Donna wants.”

Hayes testified that members of the crimes against children unit complained that Gavin ignored the work they did and that he didn’t tell her about a joint operation investigators in the human trafficking unit were working on at the FBI’s request.

Gavin’s lawyer accused Hayes of fabricating allegations against her and ratcheting up a campaign to force her out after she filed the 2017 complaint.

“You are conspiring behind her back to try to find fault with her,” Carter said.

“No,” Hayes said. “There’s no conspiracy.”





Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph.