He said Lynn police had put out an alert Sunday afternoon for a motor vehicle that had been carjacked.

Swampscott police Detective Sergeant Jay Locke, a department spokesman, provided an update on the case in an email to the Globe.

The man who crashed a stolen car in Swampscott Sunday was shot earlier by the driver of another vehicle that he had tried to steal in Lynn during an attempted carjacking, police said Monday.

“The suspect had attempted to carjack another vehicle and was reportedly shot by the operator/victim,” Locke wrote. “Unsuccessful with this attempt the suspect successfully carjacked another” vehicle.

Locke said police came upon that stolen vehicle as it was traveling toward Salem on Route 1A, Paradise Road in Swampscott. The car struck another vehicle and came to a stop.

“Officers made contact with the operator of the stolen MV and discovered a male party appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper chest,” Locke wrote. “This operator was treated at the scene to control his bleeding” and later flown to Mass. General for treatment.

“This is an active” probe, Locke wrote. He didn’t name the suspected carjacker or outline the charges he faces.

A request for further comment was sent Monday to a Lynn police spokesman.

Paradise and Ellis roads, located near the crash site, meet at the southern corner of Swampscott’s Abbott Park, which contains a playground, a basketball court, and two softball diamonds. Just north of the park sits Clarke Elementary School.

