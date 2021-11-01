The police had already fielded more than 1,300 emergency calls in eight months about people illegally riding dirt bikes and ATVs on streets and sidewalks, tearing up parks, blocking roads, and taunting officers who could do little to stop them.

PROVIDENCE — After dirt bike riders dragged a mother out of her SUV and beat her for honking at them at a traffic light in early August, the City Council ordered the police chief and public safety commissioner to do something about the illegal riders.

But the beating incident, caught on video, was the final straw for the City Council — and for many Providence residents.

The Providence police organized a task force of 15 to 20 officers to target the illegal riders once or twice a week, said Major Kevin Lanni. It was a time-consuming effort: they mapped the clusters of complaints to figure out where the riders were storing the off-road vehicles or meeting up, used surveillance and undercover vehicles to follow the groups, and, when the riders stopped for gas or took a break, the police would surround the riders, seize their vehicles, and make arrests.

Since Aug. 1, the Providence police have seized 73 bikes, plus two firearms, and issued 60 violations. They haven’t had to use force, Lanni said. And complaints about illegal riders have been dropping, from a high of 63 in mid-August, to 20 during the last week of September.

While some of the drop could be attributed to cooler weather, the police are hoping this is a sign their tactics are working.

“In the end, if it solves the quality of life” issue, it’s worth it, Lanni said of the police efforts.

Ride-outs, when many illegal riders come together and seemingly take over the city streets, can impact public safety.

In October 2020, Jhamal Gonsalves, then 24, was riding an unregistered vehicle scooter and trailing a pack of about 200 illegal riders when he veered onto a side street and crashed. Officer Kyle Endres who was following Gonsalves, hit a stop sign, which hit Gonsalves’ helmet.

More than a year later, Gonsalves is still recovering from a head injury, and his family has filed a federal lawsuit against the police. Endres was cleared in an investigation by the attorney general and recently promoted to detective. But in the days after the crash, the streets of Providence were filled with hundreds of protesters on ATVs and motorbikes, and police were powerless to do much about them.

Confrontations between police and illegal riders can be volatile. In early September, dozens of riders on dirt bikes and ATVs surrounded three officers at a gas station on Smithfield Avenue, taunting them from the sidewalks and street and parking lot. Video from the officers’ body-worn cameras showed the scene, as one biker rode up next to an unmarked police car and smashed out a taillight, speeding away as an officer tried to run after him.

Other cities, from Philadelphia to Boston, are also dealing with swarms of dozens to thousands of off-road bikers taking over the streets.

This summer, after the Philadelphia City Council amended the traffic code to define dirt bikes and dune buggies as illegal vehicles, about a thousand riders took to the streets in defiance. Police have tried to control hundreds to thousands of riders in New Haven and Danbury, Connecticut. In Hartford, the police confirmed to the media that they used a department drone to follow the groups from the air.

In September, Boston police seized 17 dirt bikes and ATVs. Despite crackdowns by police in Springfield, Mass., bikers continued to ride, and in one violent incident, severely beat a motorist whose vehicle bumped one of their tires.

Worcester police have seized 80 bikes this year, and they encourage frustrated residents to call them with tips about where the bikes are stored, said Lt. Sean Murtha.

“A lot of issues we’re having are riding in the main streets, large groups going fast…large groups on bikes driving directly into cars,” Murtha said. “Almost none are owned by the people who ride them.”

The riders became such a problem in Worcester that some plainclothes officers from the neighborhood response team were assigned to deal with the problem full time during the warmer months, Murtha said. Like in Providence, the officers face challenges in trying to stop the riders safely.

At the same time, the public demands action. This summer, a large group of dirt bikers in Worcester shot a 77-year-old motorist who confronted them over their riding.

The police in different cities share tactics and information about riders, who are often traveling from one area to another. The riders are also sharing information about the police in every city to which they travel.

Jeremy Costa, the leader of BikeLife Lives Matter, estimates that about 850 people in the Ocean State ride ATVs or dirt bikes. ”I’m the most hated organizational leader in Rhode Island because I defend these kids they call delinquents,” he told the Globe.

Costa claims he doesn’t organize the ride-outs, he just promotes them. He lists off the cities where they ride: Philadelphia, Springfield, New Haven, Bridgeport, now Boston, seeking the bigger market to get more attention on social media feeds. “We have more rides coming up that the taxpayers are not going to like,” he added.

Costa said they know that Boston and Providence police are sharing information about riders and using it to seize their vehicles. The riders know that the police can’t chase them.

“More kids are getting ATVs and dirt bikes, so we pull ourselves together, so it’s more difficult to stop,” Costa said. “You don’t want to be the last man standing, so we ride together.”

This will continue, Costa said, until Rhode Island comes up with a legal place for riders to go. He’s proposing that the city of Providence use $2 million to $3.2 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to build a park for them to ride.

“They are acrobats, they are creative artists, and practicing their dance on a vertical wheel,” Costa said. “They get so much more attention taking these risks, and they feel this is more rewarding for them. ... My philosophy was to find a solution, instead of going directly to criminal action.”

Costa said that Providence Mayor Jorge O. Elorza was “receptive” when he recently presented the idea to the city’s COVID-19 Recovery and Resiliency Task Force. “He said he thinks there is opportunity, that we should be able to look more into this,” Costa said. “If the constituents think it is necessary, then we should do it.”

The mayor’s spokeswoman said that Costa’s proposal was presented to the task force as part of a larger package from community groups. The city hopes to have a draft spending plan ready to go through the Council review and approval process in November.

When told of Costa’s remarks, Elorza did not offer support.

“I have continued to reiterate that the use of illegal ATVs and dirt bikes present a danger to the public and will not be tolerated,” Elorza said in a statement. “We have been aggressive in pulling over, seizing, or destroying over 250 ATVs and dirt bikes in recent years, and the Providence Police Department continues to take these illegal vehicles off our streets. The City and the Providence Police Department are committed to working with partners to continue this approach to make sure that the illegal and dangerous use of these vehicles is addressed.”

