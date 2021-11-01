The US Coast Guard and first responders are searching off Nauset Beach in Orleans for a small aircraft reported to have crashed in the Atlantic Ocean overnight Monday, it said on Twitter.
Coast Guard aircraft and boats, along with local first responders started their search around midnight after receiving reports that a small plane had crashed.
One person was reported to be on the aircraft, the Coast Guard said.
#HappeningNow @USCG is responding to a report of a downed aircraft with a single occupant off of #NausetBeach, MA. CG Station Chatham, CG Air Station Cape Cod, CG Cutter Spencer, local harbormaster, and other local assets are responding. #SAR— USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) November 1, 2021
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
