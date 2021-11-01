The famous and the nameless are here, some buried in landscaped settings with cultivated gardens, others in overgrown plots forgotten in the woods, or left as sentinels along busy roadways.

All Saint’s Day, the Day of Dead, is a perfect time to appreciate the history and beauty of cemeteries in Rhode Island, and those who inhabit them.

PROVIDENCE — Halloween is over. Now, come and while away a few hours with the dead.

When the pandemic began last year, and the state closed off its parks and green spaces, cemeteries everywhere suddenly became the park-like places where people sought refuge.

Anthony Hollingshead, the president of Swan Point Cemetery, said this 200-acre nonsectarian cemetery suddenly found itself hosting thousands of people, including many families, walking its foot paths and seeking some peace among its greens and old trees along the Seekonk River.

Advertisement

Visitors enjoying a walk through Swan Point Cemetery, in Providence. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

“That’s what these cemeteries were meant for, to entice the community with its beauty,” he said.

There are more opportunities to find a cemetery in Rhode Island, which has a higher density of cemeteries by six to 10 times compared to other East Coast states, according to the Rhode Island Historical Society.

Rhode Island Historic Cemetery Commission Chairwoman Pegee Malcolm invites people to visit and stroll among the gravestones, and think about the stories they reveal.

“I think it’s history. I think it’s to be preserved. I love the beauty and the peace,” she said. “You don’t know that when your driving on Route 95 and you pass something like North Burial Ground, you don’t see the stories that are there.”

Before there were church plots and public cemeteries, people were buried on their properties, Malcolm said. As time wore on, the properties were sold and farms were overgrown by forests, but the cemeteries remained.

There are an estimated 3,200 cemeteries in Rhode Island, and the Rhode Island Historical Society estimates that 3,046 of those cemeteries have been found and registered, though only 500 are well maintained. The rest are abandoned, and some are far from the nearest road.

Advertisement

To find them, visit the Rhode Island Historic Cemeteries Database, which has mapped out the locations of all the registered cemeteries. None allow gravestones rubbings, to protect the integrity of the headstones.

Sample HTML block

The large historic cemeteries, such as the North Burial Ground and Swan Point Cemetery in Providence, and the Common Burying Ground in Newport, offer public tours for visitors to appreciate the stone work and the history.

For the others, let your curiosity be your guide, advised Malcolm.

“I love the history. I love the art work. I love the peace,” she said. “You walk through the cemetery and you don’t hear the noise. I recommend doing that to anyone, just take a walk.”

There are soldiers from the Revolutionary War, slave burial grounds, nameless paupers graves, and graves of governors. Even the small neighborhood cemeteries have their stories.

A mixed-media stone sculpture designed by Brown University art professor Richard Fishman in the Hope Memorial Garden at Swan Point Cemetery, in Providence. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

At Brayton Cemetery in Warwick, historians discovered that the “Skinny Man” of Barnum and Bailey Circus — 93 pounds and six and a half feet tall — is buried there, Malcolm said. The small Lakewood Burial Ground down the road from her in Warwick has four soldiers from the Civil War.

She rejects the “spooky” label for cemeteries and those buried in them, especially the legends of so-called vampires. “Mercy Brown was a little girl who had tuberculosis. Sarah Tillinghast was a little girl who was very sick,” Malcolm said. “I get mad because they were people.”

Advertisement

“I like reading the headstones, and I imagine what life was like when they were buried 140 years ago,” Malcolm said.

Whether you are visiting the graves of loved ones or of long-gone strangers, all cemeteries invite contemplation about those who’ve gone before us. And variations of this inscription on some of the older headstones bears a reminder: Remember me as you pass by, As you are now, so once was I, As I am now, so you must be, Prepare for death and follow me.

Swan Point Cemetery, 585 Blackstone Boulevard, Providence

There is much to see at this garden cemetery, which began celebrating its 175th anniversary this summer with the restoration and opening of the intricate wrought-iron pedestrian gates and new pathways based primarily on the original 1914 plans created by the Olmsted Brothers.

The cemetery has a downloadable Interactive map and historical walking tours, and information about its more famous residents. (Historical walking tour maps are also available at the main office.)

There are 23 governors buried here and famous soldiers of war. Major Sullivan Ballou of the 2nd Rhode Island Infantry, who died at the first Battle of Bull Run in 1861, is buried here. The Providence attorney is known for his last romantic letter home to his wife: “If I do not [return], my dear Sarah, never forget how much I love you, nor that, when my last breath escapes me on the battle-field, it will whisper your name.”

Advertisement

Horror fiction writer H.P. Lovecraft is buried here; his headstone reads: “I am Providence.” Major John Rogers Vinton, who died in the Mexican-American war, is buried here, too. The cannonball that killed him is on top of his monument.

The park-like cemetery is also well-known for its horticulture collection, some of which date back to Swan Point’s inception; Hollingshead invites people to seek out the ancient beech trees with their elephant skin-like bark. This is a place loved by birders following the spring and fall migrations. And, Hollingshead said, the monuments and graves have “the finest examples of 19th century American sculpture.”

“And it’s always interesting to read the inscriptions and think about what life was like 100 years ago,” he added.

Coins and memorabilia on the head stone where H.P. Lovecraft is buried at Swan Point Cemetery, in Providence. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

North Burial Ground, 5 Branch Ave., Providence

This is the first public cemetery in Providence, opening in 1700, and has more than 40,000 graves. The cemetery is owned by the city parks department and offers maps of graves and special walking tours. This one on gravestone symbolism leads visitors to certain headstones with distinctive carvings.

This is a cemetery where governors and paupers are buried, leaders in the Civil War and Revolutionary War, and some prominent Rhode Islanders including John and Nicholas Brown, Horace Mann, and Canonicus, the Narragansett Sachem, who sold Roger Williams the land that is now Providence.

Advertisement

Common Burying Ground and Island Cemetery, on Farewell and Warner Street in Newport.

This is the oldest cemetery in Newport, and while it has its share of notable residents, there is a section of the cemetery that has a distinctive place in the history of Newport’s African-American residents.

This is where Black slaves and servants and free people were interred, in what’s believed to be the earliest existing African burial ground in America.

According to the research by the 1696 Heritage Group, the free Black Africans who established the Free African Union Society in 1780 recorded the birth and death records of the African community in Newport. “This burial area on Farewell Street has been recognized as having possibly the oldest and largest surviving collection of markers of enslaved and free Africans, the earliest of whom were born in the late 1600s.”

And they called it, “God’s Little Acre.”

Visit the cemetery for tours and the Website https://www.colonialcemetery.com/ for more information.





Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.