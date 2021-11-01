A 31-year-old Lynn man was killed Monday morning when the vehicle he was operating suddenly veered off the road and crashed into the woods in Wenham, police said.

The driver, Gilbert Kemei, was declared dead by first responders on the scene, State Police said in a statement.

Police responded to Route 128 northbound in Wenham around 1:15 a.m. Monday. Kemei had been driving a 2017 Toyota Camry when the vehicle “veered off the roadway to the right and entered the wood line,” the statement said.