Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 129.8 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Fully vaccinated: 738,791 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 211Test-positive rate: 1.9 percent

Currently hospitalized: 88Total deaths: 2,878

More stats from the R.I. Department of Health. Globe Rhode Island COVID-19 news and resources. Subscribe to our Coronavirus Next newsletter.

We could learn a lot about the future of education in Rhode Island this week.

Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green is up for a contract renewal by the state Council on Elementary and Secondary Education, according to a meeting agenda posted for Tuesday.

The council is scheduled to discuss Infante-Green’s contract in executive session, and then vote to reappoint her as commissioner. The state Board of Education, whose next scheduled meeting is Nov. 10, has advice and consent over the agreement.

Board of Education Chairwoman Barbara Cottam declined to comment. Details of the contract are still unclear, but Infante-Green’s current agreement pays her $231,726 a year through April 28, 2022.

A contract extension before the end of the year would offer Infante-Green job security heading into an election year. In 2014, the Democratic and Republican candidates for governor were regularly asked about the future of then-commissioner Deborah Gist, who ended up leaving Rhode island to become superintendent in her hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Governor Dan McKee said in August that he wants to extend Infante-Green’s contract, a vote of confidence that came shortly after McKee’s administration successfully negotiated a new contract with the Providence Teachers Union. (The state oversees schools in Providence.)

Tuesday’s meeting about Infante-Green’s contract comes less than a week after results of the Rhode Island Comprehensive Assessment System (RICAS) exam showed only 33 percent of students in grades three through eight were proficient in English language arts, and 20 percent were doing math at grade level last year.

State leaders said the COVID-19 pandemic is to blame for the poor results, noting that most states have seen a decline in proficiency rates over the last year. Infante-Green became commissioner in 2019 and has overseen K-12 education throughout the pandemic. The Senate Oversight Committee is scheduled to discuss the status of the state takeover of Providence schools on Wednesday evening with Cottam and aides to Infante-Green.

⚓ Former high school athletes in Rhode Island say basketball coach Aaron Thomas had them strip naked so he could conduct “fat tests” near their genitals. Now, the attorney general is investigating. Read here.

⚓ The city removed a West End homeless encampment days days before the Nov. 1 deadline that it had imposed for people to leave, heading off a potential confrontation but angering service providers. Read more.

⚓ A Boston-based federal appeals court will hear arguments on Monday in a Rhode Island case that carries national implications about whether students have a constitutional right to adequate civics education. Read more.

⚓ Martha Minow, the former dean of Harvard Law School, writes that civics education should be “a right which must be made available to all on equal terms.” Read more.

⚓ A Catholic priest in Providence was arrested and charged with possessing child pornography and erotica at the church where he lives and serves as pastor, the state police said Sunday. Read more.

⚓ This week’s Ocean State Innovators Q&A is with Jakob Dahlberg, co-founder of Joint Academy, a Swedish digital clinic looking to treat Rhode Islanders for their back and chronic joint pain. E-mail Alexa Gagosz with suggestions for this weekly interview. Read more.

⚓ Demonstrators around the country have been injured and killed by vehicle rammings, but there’s been precious little justice. And new laws could make accountability even scarcer. Read more.

⚓ My colleague Jeneé Osterheldt explains why Acting Mayor Kim Janey’s brief tenure leading Boston should be remembered. Read more.

⚓ Jerry Remy, an undersized everyman of a ballplayer who hustled his way from a Somerset boyhood to the American League All-Star team in 1978, died Saturday. Read more.

E-mail events to us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ US Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh will be in Rhode Island today to discuss workforce development and job training. He’s holding one event at the New England Institute of Technology and another at Building Futures in Providence.

⚓ The Providence Ethics Commission meets for the second time in 2021 and will welcome former mayoral candidate Dee Dee Witman as a new member.

⚓ The Rhode Island Public Health Association is launching a new mobile produce market at the Forand Manor Senior Housing Complex in Central Falls this morning.

⚓ The House task force on American Rescue Plan funding meets at 4:30 p.m. Here’s the agenda.

We should consider these RICAS scores a rock-bottom moment for education in Rhode Island, but it’s not helpful to focus on finding blame right now.

If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

An interview with Michael DeCesare, whose free haunted house tour in Johnston has been scaring Rhode Islanders for nearly 20 years. Listen to all of our podcasts here.

