“This morning while Judi was doing a 60 mile ride with the Narragansett Bay Wheelman a car ran a stop sign in Mattapoissett and struck three of the cyclists,” Coogan wrote in a posting Sunday. “Twelve broken ribs, two broken collarbones, punctured lungs and she is in the ICU at Saint Luke’s as I write this.”

He said the fact that she’ll miss the final days of the mayoral campaign is “the least” of the couple’s concerns.

“She still loves to bike and will be back to riding after plenty of recovery and rehab,” Coogan wrote. “Say a prayer for her if you can.”

City Council President Cliff Ponte, Coogan’s opponent in Tuesday’s mayoral election, said via Facebook that he was “saddened” to learn of the accident that left Judi Coogan seriously injured.

“These circumstances remind all of us that accidents can happen to anyone of us at any time,” Ponte wrote. “Politics and campaign aside, I sincerely hope for a speedy recovery to Mrs. Coogan. I extend our best wishes to Mayor Coogan and his family at this time.”

