Thousands of people already have made their selections: 6,499 voted early as of the weekend, according to city tallies, the Globe reported Sunday . Galvin said Boston officials have received another 38,000 mail-in ballots as of Monday morning.

“I hope I’m wrong,” Secretary of State William F. Galvin said Monday about his projection for the race between city councilors Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George. “For whatever reason, I guess no one’s terribly frightened by the prospect of either of the finalists becoming mayor or terribly excited.”

Massachusetts’ top election official said Monday that he expects 135,000 voters to cast ballots in Tuesday’s Boston mayoral election, a figure that would fall short of past open contests despite the history-making race in which voters are poised to elect the first woman of color to lead the city.

Advertisement

But he said September’s preliminary election also suffered from a lackluster turnout of just 108,000 votes, a quarter of the city’s registered voters.

A little more than 142,000 people, or 38 percent of the city’s registered voters, cast ballots in the 2013 election that Martin J. Walsh won to capture what was the last open mayoral seat. Four years later, 109,034 votes were cast for mayor in the November 2017 race that lifted Walsh to a second term over former City Councilor Tito Jackson.

Boston’s high-water mark for civic engagement came in 1983, when Mel King became the first Black candidate to make it onto a general election ballot for mayor. Nearly 200,000 went to the polls then, though this year, with Wu building a significant lead in public polls to capture clear front-runner status, some voters may ultimately decide to simply take a pass.

Shortly before early voting began, Wu had a lead of more than 30 percentage points over George in a Suffolk University/Boston Globe/NBC10 poll of likely voters.

Advertisement

After September’s disappointing turnout and the elimination of three Black candidates, voter engagement groups joined forces to get out the vote in the Black community. The groups — including MassVOTE, the Boston branch of the NAACP, and the Black Boston COVID-19 Coalition, among others — led a “Souls to the Polls” march earlier this month to get voters to cast early ballots after church, adopting a strategy more common in the South.

On Monday, Galvin warned those still weighing when they’ll vote to not mail their ballot in. Unlike last November, when a newly passed state law allowed ballots post-marked by Election Day and received up to three days afterward to be counted, only those actually received by the close of polls on Tuesday will be considered valid.

An extension to the expanded mail-in voting that lawmakers passed this year, and which expires on Dec. 15, does not include the additional grace period, despite Galvin’s lobbying. The Brighton Democrat said that if a ballot is mailed Monday, “in all probability it will not be received” in time by election officials.

“It’s very important at this point that voters do not — do not — place their ballots in the mail,” Galvin said.

In September, Boston voters also had to weather a 14-hour delay before the city posted the results of the preliminary election, despite the city Election Department’s website showing a message promising tallies after the polls closed at 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Election officials at the time blamed a surge of 7,000 last minute mail-in and early vote ballots from drop boxes, double what they expected. The ballots then must be checked by hand by election workers at City Hall to ensure no one votes more than once.

Early votes and mail-in ballots cannot be counted until Election Day, when they are delivered to their specific precinct and tallied. But ballots that arrive later on Election Day are counted at City Hall after polls close, officials said.

Galvin said his office worked with city officials, and that this time, he expects them to more quickly report unofficial results as they have them. Late-arriving ballots will still need to be tabulated at a central location, he said, but state officials “expect a more orderly process this time.”

“They may delay the certainty of some races,” Galvin said of late-arriving ballots. “They may delay the certainty of every race. We hope it won’t happen.”

Emma Platoff and Stephanie Ebbert of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.