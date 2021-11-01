A Haverhill teenager was shot at a Halloween party on Saturday night, according to police.

Haverhill police tweeted that they responded to the shooting incident at 82 Rosemont St. at 11:45 p.m. and the 16-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact Haverhill police Detective Penny Portalla at 978-722-1566.