A Haverhill teenager was shot at a Halloween party on Saturday night, according to police.
Haverhill police tweeted that they responded to the shooting incident at 82 Rosemont St. at 11:45 p.m. and the 16-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact Haverhill police Detective Penny Portalla at 978-722-1566.
HPD responded to a shooting incident which occurred during a Halloween Party on 10/30/21 - 2345 hrs at 82 Rosemont St. A 16 yr old male Haverhill resident was transported to a local hospital w what is described at this time as NON LIFE THREATENING injuries. Invest is ongoing…— Haverhill Police (@HaverhillPolice) October 31, 2021
