Boston voters are taking to the polls on Tuesday to cast their votes for the city’s mayor, city council candidates, and weigh in on ballot questions.
Here’s a look at where you can cast your vote, who’s on the ballot in each race, and what issues are at stake.
Polling hours and locations
Boston voters can cast their ballots in person from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Voters can find their polling location through the secretary of state’s office and check out a list from the City of Boston.
Mail-in voting
If you decided to vote by mail but haven’t sent off your ballot yet, there are also a number of drop boxes across the city. Ballots need to be dropped off by 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Advertisement
- East Boston Branch Library
- Charlestown Branch Library
- Suffolk County Jail
- Boston City Hall: one at the Congress Street entrance and one at the City Hall Plaza entrance
- Boston Public Library Central Branch at the McKim Building
- South Boston Branch Library
- Suffolk County House of Correction
- Roxbury Branch Library
- Parker Hill Branch Library
- Honan-Allston Branch Library
- Brighton Branch Library
- Uphams Corner Branch Library
- Grove Hall Branch Library
- Jamaica Plain Branch Library
- Fields Corner Library
- Adams Street Branch Library
- Codman Square Branch Library
- BCYF Roslindale
- West Roxbury Branch Library
- Hyde Park Branch Library
- Mattapan Branch Library
Who is on the ballot in the race for mayor?
After receiving the most votes in September’s preliminary election, voters will be deciding between City Councilors Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George in the race for Boston’s mayor, marking the first time a woman of color will be elected to the office.
What about city council races?
Four seats are up for grabs for city councilor at-large, who represent the entire city. September’s preliminary election whittled the field to eight at-large candidates. They include:
- Michael Flaherty
- Althea Garrison
- David Halbert
- Ruthzee Louijeune
- Julia Mejia
- Carla Monteiro
- Erin Murphy
- Bridget Nee-Walsh
September’s races also narrowed the fields to two each for many of the city council district seats. The incumbents in Districts 1, 2, and 8 are running unopposed. Here’s a look at the candidates:
District 1: Lydia Edwards (unopposed)
District 2: Ed Flynn (unopposed)
District 3: Frank Baker and Stephen McBride
District 4: Evandro Carvalho and Brian Worrell
District 5: Ricardo Arroyo and John White
District 6: Kendra Hicks and Mary Tamer
District 7: Tania Fernandes Anderson and Roy Owens
District 8: Kenzie Bok (unopposed)
District 9: Michael Bianchi and Liz Breadon
Ballot questions
Boston voters will be weighing in on three ballot questions.
Question 1 asks voters if Boston should drastically overhaul its budget process, giving city councilors much more sway over the city’s purse strings.
Advertisement
Question 2 is nonbinding and asks voters if they support a controversial electrical substation slated for East Boston.
Question 3, another nonbinding referendum, asks if the current appointed School Committee structure should be changed to a School Committee elected by city residents.
Danny McDonald of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.
Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.