Here’s a look at where you can cast your vote, who’s on the ballot in each race, and what issues are at stake.

Boston voters are taking to the polls on Tuesday to cast their votes for the city’s mayor, city council candidates, and weigh in on ballot questions.

Boston voters can cast their ballots in person from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Voters can find their polling location through the secretary of state’s office and check out a list from the City of Boston.

Mail-in voting

If you decided to vote by mail but haven’t sent off your ballot yet, there are also a number of drop boxes across the city. Ballots need to be dropped off by 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

East Boston Branch Library

Charlestown Branch Library

Suffolk County Jail

Boston City Hall: one at the Congress Street entrance and one at the City Hall Plaza entrance

Boston Public Library Central Branch at the McKim Building

South Boston Branch Library

Suffolk County House of Correction

Roxbury Branch Library

Parker Hill Branch Library

Honan-Allston Branch Library

Brighton Branch Library

Uphams Corner Branch Library

Grove Hall Branch Library

Jamaica Plain Branch Library

Fields Corner Library

Adams Street Branch Library

Codman Square Branch Library

BCYF Roslindale

West Roxbury Branch Library

Hyde Park Branch Library

Mattapan Branch Library

Who is on the ballot in the race for mayor?

After receiving the most votes in September’s preliminary election, voters will be deciding between City Councilors Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George in the race for Boston’s mayor, marking the first time a woman of color will be elected to the office.

What about city council races?

Four seats are up for grabs for city councilor at-large, who represent the entire city. September’s preliminary election whittled the field to eight at-large candidates. They include:

Michael Flaherty

Althea Garrison

David Halbert

Ruthzee Louijeune

Julia Mejia

Carla Monteiro

Erin Murphy

Bridget Nee-Walsh

September’s races also narrowed the fields to two each for many of the city council district seats. The incumbents in Districts 1, 2, and 8 are running unopposed. Here’s a look at the candidates:

District 1: Lydia Edwards (unopposed)

District 2: Ed Flynn (unopposed)

District 3: Frank Baker and Stephen McBride

District 4: Evandro Carvalho and Brian Worrell

District 5: Ricardo Arroyo and John White

District 6: Kendra Hicks and Mary Tamer

District 7: Tania Fernandes Anderson and Roy Owens

District 8: Kenzie Bok (unopposed)

District 9: Michael Bianchi and Liz Breadon

Ballot questions

Boston voters will be weighing in on three ballot questions.

Question 1 asks voters if Boston should drastically overhaul its budget process, giving city councilors much more sway over the city’s purse strings.

Question 2 is nonbinding and asks voters if they support a controversial electrical substation slated for East Boston.

Question 3, another nonbinding referendum, asks if the current appointed School Committee structure should be changed to a School Committee elected by city residents.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.