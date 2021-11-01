And if by some chance those polls are badly skewed by a turnout even lower than the preliminary’s pathetic showing, and there is a surge in more moderate voters, and Annissa Essaibi George somehow manages to win, the election will not be just historic. It would mark the biggest upset in Boston mayoral politics since 1959, when Suffolk County Register of Probate John Collins defied everything and everyone to defeat Senate president John Powers.

If those polls are even remotely accurate , the winning candidate will be Michelle Wu. The size of Wu’s lead in those polls has made this historic election feel almost anticlimactic, which is unfair to the candidates, not to mention the electorate.

If you believe the polls, we should know by sometime Tuesday night which city councilor will become the first woman, and first person of color, elected mayor of Boston.

For the first time in the city’s history, a white man will not be elected mayor. It was only eight years ago that Boston voters had to choose between two white Irish-American guys, Marty Walsh and John Connolly, as voters had done with Collins and Powers 54 years before, and so many times before that.

What I remember about the eve of that 2013 election was the overwhelming sense that either guy would be fine. They were both good candidates, with weaknesses and strengths like any other.

It feels that way again. Whoever wins will be fine.

Both Wu and Essaibi George are smart, savvy, seasoned politicians who have demonstrated throughout their public lives they are capable of inspiring and leading others. Both are daughters of immigrants, a fact as relevant as their gender and color, because having experienced firsthand the challenges faced by newcomers makes both of them more empathetic. And if there’s one quality lacking in too many politicians these days, it’s empathy.

The challenges facing Boston seem less daunting compared to any number of other cities struggling with dramatically increasing crime and a dramatically decreasing tax base. The reforms needed in the Boston Police Department look eminently doable, compared to other cities across the country.

Consider what voters in Minneapolis face. Still reeling from the murder of George Floyd, Minneapolis’s mayor, Jacob Frey, is not only trying to get re-elected, he’s trying to defeat a ballot question that would replace the city’s Police Department with a new Department of Public Safety that would be run by a shared authority between the mayor and the City Council. Good luck with that one.

Boston is lucky to have a choice between two smart, accomplished women. In New York, voters have to pick between Brooklyn borough president Eric Adams and Curtis Sliwa, a radio talk show host and founder of the Guardian Angels.

Adams, who should and will win decisively, has campaigned on a promise to fight crime and police misconduct with equal vigor. A retired NYPD captain, he has the experience and the credibility needed.

Sliwa, not so much. He became a celebrity at the height of New York’s 1970′s crime wave. His pitch to New Yorkers is that Adams is a professional politician, and it’s professional politicians who got us in this mess in the first place.

Hmm. Where have I heard a New York celebrity-turned-politician say that before?

As difficult a task as Boston’s new mayor inherits with the intersection of addiction, homelessness, and mental illness at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, in sheer numbers the homelessness crisis facing New York’s next mayor puts that into perspective. A big problem for Boston would barely register in the Big Apple.

Sliwa has promised to turn Gracie Mansion, the mayor’s residence, into an animal sanctuary. That’s not surprising, given that Sliwa shares his 328-square-foot apartment on the Upper West Side with his fourth wife and 16 cats.

Sliwa says if he is elected, Gracie Mansion could accommodate at least 60 cats. Seriously, he said that.

In contrast, Boston stands ready to elect an accomplished woman. I’m good with that.









Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.