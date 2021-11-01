The award of $1,329,657 in incremental funding to the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training is funded by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2014. The Opioid Disaster Recovery Dislocated Worker Grants were designed to create temporary jobs and provide services to reintegrate workers affected by the crisis and train individuals to work in addiction treatment, mental health treatment, and pain management.

PROVIDENCE — On the heels of US Labor Secretary Marty Walsh’s whirlwind visit to Rhode Island on Monday, the labor department announced it would award the state $1.3 million in funding to continue employment and training services to combat Rhode Island’s opioid crisis.

Rhode Island state officials estimate the award will support the creation of jobs and provide workforce training for approximately 670 people, according to US Labor Department spokesman Edmund Fitzgerald.

Walsh had visited the New England Institute of Technology in Warwick and Building Futures in Providence on Monday to boast President Biden’s Build Back Better Program and investments in workforce development programs, but made no mention of the grant program.

In 2017, the Department of Health and Human Services declared the opioid crisis a public health emergency and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated more than 140 Americans die from accidental drug overdoses — 91 specifically to opioids — each day.

In Rhode Island, there were 153 drug overdose deaths in 2010, 36 of which were due to illicit drugs. A decade later, 384 residents died from accidental fatal overdoses, with 275 attributed to illicit drugs.

