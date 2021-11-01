A man was seriously injured early Monday when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a major street in Norwood, police said.

The man, who is 37 years old, was crossing the 400 block of Washington Street, which is also Route 1A, around 1:10 a.m. when he was struck by a car.

He was rushed to a Boston hospital for treatment of serious injuries, Norwood Police Chief William Brooks said in a statement.