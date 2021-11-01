A man was seriously injured early Monday when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a major street in Norwood, police said.
The man, who is 37 years old, was crossing the 400 block of Washington Street, which is also Route 1A, around 1:10 a.m. when he was struck by a car.
He was rushed to a Boston hospital for treatment of serious injuries, Norwood Police Chief William Brooks said in a statement.
The operator of the vehicle, a 25-year-old woman, stayed on the scene and was cooperating with law enforcement, Brooks said.
The driver was uninjured, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Advertisement
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.