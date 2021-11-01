A spokeswoman for the MBTA, Lisa Battiston, declined to provide any information about the agency’s contract with Routematch, including how much money the MBTA paid the company. The MBTA selected Routematch to install a new software system for The Ride in February 2019, according to board meeting notes , but the software wasn’t implemented until August 2020 due to problems with the transition and pandemic-related delays . On Oct. 15, the MBTA notified The Ride users that the agency would be finding a new provider.

A little more than a year after implementing Routematch, The Ride cited poor service in scrapping the software Monday and reverting back to its previous provider, Adept. Under the Routematch system, some passengers of The Ride say they have been left stranded, seen delays increase, and faced 30-minute holds to reach customer service.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority has stopped using Routematch, an Uber-owned software provider for The Ride paratransit system, ending a deal that was meant to improve transportation service for people with disabilities.

Harry Hartfield, a spokesman for Routematch, said by e-mail that the MBTA and the company agreed that stopping the use of the software was in passengers’ best interest.

“Over the past few months we’ve seen technical issues with an upgraded Routematch product the MBTA uses on the back end to dispatch some paratransit vehicles,” he said. Uber will continue to provide rides for people with disabilities through a program subsidized by the MBTA called The Ride Flex.

The Ride provides door-to-door car and van transportation service for people with disabilities. In February 2020, The Ride was providing 5,841 average weekday trips, according to the MBTA. By September 2021, The Ride had regained 50 percent of its pre-pandemic weekday ridership.

The Ride has long been plagued by service problems and issues with contractors. In December 2017, the MBTA ended its contract with a company brought on to handle scheduling and dispatching less than a year after it began providing the services. In September 2019, the MBTA’s oversight board approved contracts with three different van and car companies, but one of the companies dropped out of the contract later that year.

Routematch was intended to “drive improved customer experience, enhanced service reliability, and increased productivity and efficiency,” according to a presentation to the MBTA’s former oversight board in February 2019. “A state-of-the-art software system is essential to the future of The RIDE,” the presentation said.

Some riders say they experienced the opposite.

Carl Minkovitz, 77, of Revere, who uses a wheelchair, has been relying on The Ride for about eight years. He uses the service about four to five times per week, mostly to visit his daughter’s shop in Middleton. Recently, his scheduled ride was five hours late picking him up from Middleton, he said.

He’s not confident a software change will fix these problems.

“How can you be optimistic when you’ve been involved in this fiasco for the length of time it’s been going on?” he said. “Will it work better? Well, anything would be better.”

Battiston said on-time performance for The Ride reached 95 percent in January 2021, but then dropped to 85 percent in July and has remained there through September. The Ride is considered on-time when its vehicle arrives within 15 minutes of its scheduled pick-up time.

“The MBTA is confident that this transition will result in improved customer service and more reliable para-transit service for riders,” she said in an e-mail.

Deidre Campbell, 66, of Malden, uses a wheelchair and has been relying on The Ride to get around for about five years. She said there needs to be better communication with riders and also between dispatchers and the drivers.

“The past year has been really unacceptable, totally unacceptable,” she said. “This is the most disenfranchised, disabled people being mistreated, and we are just not a priority.”

Not everyone approves of the MBTA’s decision. Nick Gazerro, 23, of Norwood, said he has been using The Ride for about 10 years and preferred Routematch’s online booking system. Adept’s online booking system isn’t accessible on Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge, making it more difficult, he said.

Carolyn Villers, executive director of the Massachusetts Senior Action Council, said she has seen an increase in problems reported with The Ride in the past year. She said more attention needs to be paid to MBTA contracts.

“There’s been major changes to The Ride, and every time there are problems with the [company] who wins the bid,” she said. “I think that’s something we can look at even beyond The Ride and we need to better understand.”

Going forward, passengers will receive two notification calls instead of three, one the night before the scheduled pick-up, and one when the car or van is arriving, the MBTA said.

Rick Morin, 67, a longtime user of The Ride and co-chairman of the MBTA’s Riders’ Transportation Access Group, said he is hopeful that riders will see service improvements in three to six months after the transition to the old system is smoothed out.

“What typically happens is there’s going to be a period of time where things are going to be rough,” he said. “How rough remains to be seen.”

Taylor Dolven can be reached at taylor.dolven@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @taydolven.