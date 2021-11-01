More than 1,600 Massachusetts customers were still without power Monday morning, as near-freezing temperatures are expected to set in across the state in the coming days.
Only two towns — Millis and Norfolk — remained with significant outages, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. Around 15 and seven percent of customers there respectively were without power.
Eversource and National Grid crews have worked to steadily restore electricity across the region over the last six days, after a powerful nor’easter pummeled the state last week, stirring up winds that reached as high as 94 miles an hour and knocking out power to half a million customers. High winds and heavy rain moved through the state again Saturday night, perpetuating power issues in some towns. Eversource has posted potential restoration times by community on its website.
As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, 1,385 Eversource and 285 National Grid customers remained without power, according to MEMA.
The worst of the outages were concentrated in communities south of Boston, where customers last week fired up generators and huddled inside local businesses that were lucky enough to retain electricity. On Sunday, the majority of remaining outages were in Hanover, Hanson, and Freetown, but power was almost entirely restored there overnight. Just one customer remained without power in Hanson Monday morning, according to MEMA.
The National Weather Service said on Twitter Monday that near or below freezing temperatures are predicted to set in across the state Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Temperatures may drop to the high to mid 30s on the South Shore, but Western Massachusetts may see temperatures drop as low as 26 degrees.
“Expecting many areas across the interior to see low temperatures near or below freezing beginning Tuesday night/Wednesday morning,” NWS Boston said in a Tweet. “Low-temperatures will stay a bit warmer if you live near the coast.”
