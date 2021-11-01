More than 1,600 Massachusetts customers were still without power Monday morning, as near-freezing temperatures are expected to set in across the state in the coming days.

Only two towns — Millis and Norfolk — remained with significant outages, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. Around 15 and seven percent of customers there respectively were without power.

Eversource and National Grid crews have worked to steadily restore electricity across the region over the last six days, after a powerful nor’easter pummeled the state last week, stirring up winds that reached as high as 94 miles an hour and knocking out power to half a million customers. High winds and heavy rain moved through the state again Saturday night, perpetuating power issues in some towns. Eversource has posted potential restoration times by community on its website.