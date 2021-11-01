One person was hit by an Amtrak train traveling from Springfield to Hartford, Conn. Monday night, disrupting service on the Hartford Line as Amtrak officials work with investigators, said Amtrak spokeswoman Olivia Irvin.

Amtrak Hartford Line train 475 crashed into a person on the tracks shortly before 4:45 p.m. just south Hartford, Irvin said in an email statement.

The person’s condition was not immediately known Monday night. All 32 passengers aboard train 475 were unharmed, along with the train’s crew, Irvin said.