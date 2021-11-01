One person was hit by an Amtrak train traveling from Springfield to Hartford, Conn. Monday night, disrupting service on the Hartford Line as Amtrak officials work with investigators, said Amtrak spokeswoman Olivia Irvin.
Amtrak Hartford Line train 475 crashed into a person on the tracks shortly before 4:45 p.m. just south Hartford, Irvin said in an email statement.
The person’s condition was not immediately known Monday night. All 32 passengers aboard train 475 were unharmed, along with the train’s crew, Irvin said.
Passengers from train 475 were bussed to their destination , Irvin said. Amtrak has also provided alternate bus service for trains 417, 479, and 474, as service on the Hartford Line has been delayed, according to Irvin.
Train 475 was stopped for several hours after the crash, but has since resumed transit and is headed to New Haven, Conn., Amtrak officials said in a tweet.
“All individuals should exercise caution around railroad tracks and crossings. Amtrak continues to work closely with Operation Lifesaver (OLI) to communicate the dangers of grade crossings,” Irvin wrote in an email. “Each year, about 2,000 people are killed or injured in grade crossing and trespassing incidents nationwide.”
Amtrak police could not immediately be reached for comment Monday night.
Train 475 is currently stopped south of Hartford (HFD) due to a trespasser incident. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.— Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) November 1, 2021
UPDATE: Due to an earlier trespasser incident, Trains 475 and 474 will terminate. Alternate transportation buses will be provided.— Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) November 1, 2021
