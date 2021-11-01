PROVIDENCE — Any Rhode Islander 18 and older who gets vaccinated at a pop-up clinic at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center on Tuesday will be eligible to receive a $1 Rhode Island Lottery Baseball scratch ticket.
Governor Dan McKee partnered up with NBC-10 anchorman Gene Valicenti and John Hazen White Jr., the owner of Taco Comfort Solutions, to launch “Vaccines are a Grand Slam,” as another vaccine incentive program.
Tickets will be first-come, first-served, with 1,000 available. The clinic will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
It’s not the first vaccine incentive program McKee has used to get more residents vaccinated.
In July, McKee’s administration rolled out the COVID-19 Vaccination Incentive Fund. The program was designed so the more people in Rhode Island get vaccinated, the more charities in the state benefit.
Other states have offered incentives throughout the vaccine rollout, such as free beer in New Jersey, cash in Detroit, and a free fishing or hunting license in Maine.
The news comes as nearly 83 percent of adults 18 and older in Rhode Island have completed their primary vaccine series. According to the state health department, 96,164 eligible Rhode Islanders have not yet been fully vaccinated as of Monday.
