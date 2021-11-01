PROVIDENCE — Any Rhode Islander 18 and older who gets vaccinated at a pop-up clinic at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center on Tuesday will be eligible to receive a $1 Rhode Island Lottery Baseball scratch ticket.

Governor Dan McKee partnered up with NBC-10 anchorman Gene Valicenti and John Hazen White Jr., the owner of Taco Comfort Solutions, to launch “Vaccines are a Grand Slam,” as another vaccine incentive program.

Tickets will be first-come, first-served, with 1,000 available. The clinic will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.