The company that operates the wildly popular Santa Express Train voyages from Lincoln, N.H. won’t be putting on the rides this holiday season due to rising COVID-19 numbers in the Granite State, officials said Monday.
The Hobo & Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad company announced the cancellation of the holiday runs in a statement posted Monday to Facebook.
The statement said that due to COVID’s rise in New Hampshire and also out of “an abundance of caution,” the annual Santa Express Trains won’t amble down the track this year. The company hopes to begin offering the rides again next year.
“The railroad had planned to make Santa Express Train tickets available in early November, but due to COVID-19 positivity rates trending upward, we felt it best to hold off on ticket sales due to the surrounding uncertainty,” said railroad manager Benjamin Clark in the company statement. “Regrettably, after reviewing the data in our region, we felt [canceling] it was the proper decision to make at this time.”
New Hampshire’s official state government website on Monday afternoon was reporting a statewide COVID-19 positivity rate of 4.3 percent over the last seven days. In Massachusetts, the most recent seven-day positivity rate stood at 1.7 percent as of Monday afternoon, according to the state’s official mass.gov website.
Santa Express Train runs normally start the Friday after Thanksgiving and operate weekends through Dec. 18, according to the company website.
“All Santa Express Trains are approximately one hour and twenty minutes in length (80 minutes) and return to where they started, to Hobo Junction Station in Lincoln, NH,” the site says.
