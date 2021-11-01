The company that operates the wildly popular Santa Express Train voyages from Lincoln, N.H. won’t be putting on the rides this holiday season due to rising COVID-19 numbers in the Granite State, officials said Monday.

The Hobo & Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad company announced the cancellation of the holiday runs in a statement posted Monday to Facebook.

The statement said that due to COVID’s rise in New Hampshire and also out of “an abundance of caution,” the annual Santa Express Trains won’t amble down the track this year. The company hopes to begin offering the rides again next year.