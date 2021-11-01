Authorities are searching for a suspect who fled on foot after crashing their vehicle during a pursuit in the area of Route 1 and Pleasant Street in Salisbury learly Monday evening, State Police said.
A State Police airwing and K-9 units are searching for the suspect, State Police said on Twitter just before 6 p.m.
Residents are being advised to use caution and to call 911 if they see anyone suspicious, Salisbury police said on Twitter.
This breaking news story will be updated if more information becomes available.
