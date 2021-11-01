Judith Lynn Stillman's “Women Trailblazers in Music” features tunes and tales by — and about — pioneering women composers who were all but expunged from history. Commissioned by FirstWorks and Artists & Activists Productions, the movie features stories rarely heard, and music not often played.

Providence Ghost Tours takes you on a cruise on the downtown waterways with moonlit bridges, cobblestone walkways and century-old buildings. Learn more about the Rhode Island’s haunted history. 60-minute narrated boat ride and complimentary wine and Prosecco. $50. People 21-plus only. Costumes encouraged. More details.

WWE Monday Night Raw

Professional wrestling comes to Providence, featuring WWE champion Lashley, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Charlotte Flair, Kofi Kingston, AJ Style, and others. COVID-19 guidelines apply. Tickets are available at WWE.com.

Thursday, Nov. 4

Women Trailblazers in Music film premiere

Pioneering women composers are featured in a film premiere hosted by FirstWorks and Artists & Activists Productions. A live concert composed by women and featuring performers from the film will follow the premiere. The “quarantine” film was produced remotely by Judith Lynn Stillman this year during the COVID-19 pandemic and features 25 performers. The event will take place at Rhode Island College’s Sapinsley Hall, 600 Mt. Pleasant Ave., Providence, R.I., in the Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts. 7:30 p.m. Free; reservations required. More details.

Tom Rush with Matt Nakoa

The two performers will appear at Jane Pickens Theater, 49 Touro St., Newport, R.I. Tickets are $49 to $99. More details.

A Christmas Carol

The Christmas play will go on at the Trinity Repertory Company, 201 Washington St., Providence. More details.

Friday, Nov. 5

Al Copley

American pianist Al Copley performs in the Living Room at the Ocean House in Watch Hill, R.I., solo with sets at 6:30-11 p.m., at the Steinway B grand. Free entry, free parking, and view of the Montauk, Mystic and Block Island. Call 401-584-7000 for information. More details.

Rhode Island Comic Con

A host of different guests — professional wrestlers, actors and actresses, and more — will appear at this year’s Comic Con in at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center and Rhode Island Convention Center. Tickets are available online. More details.

A Christmas Carol

Saturday, Nov. 6

Rhode Island Comic Con

Daughtry

The rock band fronted by American Idol finalist Chris Daughtry appears at Strand Ballroom, 79 Washington St., Providence, RI. Special guests Sevendust, Tremonti and Travis Bracht. General admission floor tickets $47.50. More details.

A Christmas Carol

Sunday, Nov. 7

Rhode Island Comic Con

A Christmas Carol

Tuesday, Nov. 9

A Christmas Carol

Wednesday, Nov. 10

A Christmas Carol

Thursday, Nov. 11

A Christmas Carol

Friday, Nov. 12

Juice Box Live

The Connecticut band brings Top 40 hits to the high-energy nightclub located in an old bank. Newport Blues Cafe, 286 Thames St., Newport, R.I. More details.

A Christmas Carol

Saturday, Nov. 13

Dinner and comedy

A comedy show opens at the Carriage Inn at 6 p.m. with dinner at 7 p.m. (Swedish meatballs, stuffed sole, chicken francaise). Tickets are $40. No tickets sold at the door. More details.

Fall Providence Home Show

Homebuilders and remodelers descend on the Rhode Island Convention Center in Providence for the 11th annual home expo. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets available online. More details.

A Christmas Carol

Sunday, Nov. 14

Fall Providence Home Show

Homebuilders and remodelers descend on the Rhode Island Convention Center in Providence for the 11th annual home expo. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets available online. More details.

A Christmas Carol

Wednesday, Nov. 17

A Christmas Carol

Thursday, Nov. 18

A Christmas Carol

Friday, Nov. 19

A Christmas Carol

Saturday, Nov. 20

Holidays at the Newport Mansions

More lights, more trees and more festive outdoor decorations will adorn The Breakers, Marble House and The Elms for the holidays. For the second year, “Sparkling Lights at The Breakers: An Outdoor Magical Wonderland” will illuminate the historic landscape with thousands of lights in a variety of colors. The outdoor attraction has been significantly expanded to include the southern portion of the property, allowing visitors to stroll along a winding path and enjoy holiday music and displays like the Peppermint Woods, Gnome Knoll, Snow People Corner and Glowing Grove. The northern portion will feature a tunnel of light. The Breakers will open at 10 a.m. daily through Jan. 9. Mondays through Wednesdays, last admission at 4 p.m. with the house and grounds closing at 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, last admission at 3 p.m. with house and grounds closing at 4 p.m. Sparkling Lights at The Breakers opens at 5 p.m. A separate ticket is required for Sparkling Lights at The Breakers, Thursdays through Sundays from 5-7 p.m. On Dec. 18, The Breakers last admission is at 3 p.m. and the house and grounds will close at 4 p.m. There will be no Sparkling Lights on Dec. 18. Visit NewportMansions.org to learn more.

A Christmas Carol

Sunday, Nov. 21

A Christmas Carol

Tuesday, Nov. 23

A Christmas Carol

Wednesday, Nov. 24

Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff

The 20th season of the Nutcracker features a young protagonist celebrating the holidays with her family, battles with the Mouse King, dances with the Snow Queen and travels with the Nutcracker to magical lands. Patrons must provide proof of vaccination and wear masks to the performances. All guests must be 12-years old and above. More details.

A Christmas Carol

Thursday, Nov. 25

A Christmas Carol

Friday, Nov. 26

A Christmas Carol

It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play

A twist on the beloved film classic, this family friendly play with themes of resilience and community is set in a radio studio on a snowy Christmas Eve in 1946, with radio personalities retelling the redemptive story of George Bailey. Nov. 26-Dec. 24 at The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick. Tickets are $49-$69; preview performances (Nov. 26-28) are $35. Discounts for seniors, students, groups and more. Details at gammtheatre.org/discounts. Tickets: 401-723-4266 or gammtheatre.org.

Holiday Crafts Festival

A craft show hosted by the Ocean State Artisans will be held at Summit Square in Warwick, R.I. with fine art, crafts, and exhibitors. Tickets: $3 donated to Rhode Island charities, or $2 with a nonperishable food item donated to the Rhode Island Food Bank. More details.

Saturday, Nov. 27

A Christmas Carol

It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play

A twist on the beloved film classic, this family friendly play with themes of resilience and community is set in a radio studio on a snowy Christmas Eve in 1946, with radio personalities retelling the redemptive story of George Bailey. Nov. 26-Dec. 24 at The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick. Tickets are $49-$69; preview performances (Nov. 26-28) are just $35. Discounts for seniors, students, groups and more. Details at gammtheatre.org/discounts. Tickets: 401-723-4266 or gammtheatre.org.

Sunday, Nov. 28

Mimi Choo & Kitty Yuan

Malaysian actress and singer Mimi Choo headlines the show at Twin Rivers Casino, 100 Twin River Road, Lincoln. Tickets available on Ticketmaster: $57. More details.

It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play

A twist on the beloved film classic, this family friendly play with themes of resilience and community is set in a radio studio on a snowy Christmas Eve in 1946, with radio personalities retelling the redemptive story of George Bailey. Nov. 26-Dec. 24 at The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick. Tickets are $49-$69; preview performances (Nov. 26-28) are just $35. Discounts for seniors, students, groups and more. Details at gammtheatre.org/discounts. Tickets: 401-723-4266 or gammtheatre.org.

A Christmas Carol

Ocean State Pops Orchestra ”Holiday Pops”

Celebrate the holidays with traditional carols performed by the 60-piece orchestra and the choruses of the Community College of Rhode Island and Roger Williams University. St. Ann Arts & Culture Center, 84 Cumberland St., Woonsocket, R.I. Tickets: $25 in advance, $30 at the door. More details.

Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ReadCarlos.