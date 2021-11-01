After ordering a matcha latte, Wu, who has supported workers of the café in their unionization efforts, told a scrum of reporters that as mayor she would appoint a chief of worker empowerment tasked with ensuring that Boston is “building an economy that is fair and sustainable and centers out workers.”

“We’re down to the wire here,” she said of the contest that she formally joined more than a year ago.

On the next-to-last day of her mayoral campaign, Michelle Wu was once again on the trail, shaking hands and posing for selfies at Pavement Coffeehouse, in the heart of Boston University’s campus on Commonwealth Avenue.

But Wu is likely to lock horns with a certain subsection of labor groups, specifically Boston’s police unions, over changes in their contracts, which expired over a year ago. Monday morning, she said her mayoral administration would “fight for an objective approach to discipline within the department, accountability for the conduct of officers, and also budgetary changes that we need.”

Her rival, fellow Councilor Annissa Essaibi George, meanwhile was halfway through a 24-hour campaign blitz. Her schedule Monday included door-knocking in Dorchester, a tour of a nonprofit that helps children experiencing homelessness, and a get-out-the-vote rally in Hyde Park.

At her stop, Wu also addressed recent negative attacks against her. In recent days, an ad from a superPAC supporting Essaibi Georgeprompted Wu’s campaign to send a cease-and-desist letter to prevent it from airing on local cable TV and local network stations, calling it false and defamatory.

The ad, paid for by Bostonians for Real Progress Independent Expenditure PAC, claims Wu got a “sweetheart deal” on her Roslindale home. It’s an assertion that has been debunked by a Globe review that found Wu and her husband paid fair market value for their two-family house. Other news outlets have similarly examined the sale and found nothing amiss.

On Monday, Wu said, “Boston deserves better than the tactics that we’ve seen toward the end of the race.”

Senator Elizabeth Warren, a friend of Wu’s who endorsed the councilor months ago, was also at the cafe campaign stop.

“She’s not a nibble-around-the-edges kind of person,” Warren said of Wu. “She’s someone who says ‘We need to make change’ and she’ll do what’s necessary to make those changes. That’s how she’s going to help lead a new Boston.”

Wu has emerged as the clear frontrunner in the race, with multiple polls show her having a commanding lead over Essaibi George. Still, on Monday she signaled she was taking nothing for granted, leaning on a cliche to explain her mindset: “The only polls that matter are the ones that close tomorrow at 8 p.m.”

“We’re not letting anyone rest easy until they’ve made a plan to vote,” she said.

Wu had a slate of other stops planned for Monday, including a get-out-the-vote canvass kickoff in Jamaica Plain during the afternoon.









