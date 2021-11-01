By “back,” Biden meant America had returned to its position as a leader around the world on a number of issues including the economy, democracy, human rights, and climate change. That Donald Trump pursued an “America First” agenda was going to be a blip in world history, he said. Under his leadership, Biden said America would return to its role as the leading superpower in the world and aim to be a force for good.

As a candidate, Joe Biden told Americans that if he were elected president, he would restore the standing of the United States around the world. Once he was elected president, Biden’s first message for the world was, in his words, “America is back.”

Yet as Biden took the stage in Scotland for a UN climate conference on Monday, there is a truth that is apparent to every nation: Biden’s tenure lately shows signs of a diminishing American presidency.

It’s this way for a number of reasons, some bigger than others.

First, the impact of the horribly executed withdrawal from Afghanistan on US allies, particularly in Europe, cannot be overstated. The post-September 11th involvement in Afghanistan was primarily run by NATO, yet when America pulled out it did so largely without consulting the European allies that make up NATO.

Yes, the process to withdraw from the longest war in United States history was started in the Trump administration, but under Biden, it was America alone making the decision and over objections from NATO partners.

That it all went horribly bad, with 13 American soldiers killed, the country collapsing into Taliban control in a matter of days, and American allies unable to get out did not exactly sell the idea that America was under competent control and able to tackle other sticky challenges in the world.

Second, Biden comes to a conference focused on climate change without major action to show that the United States is leading on the issue. Yes, Biden would like to recommit the United States to the Paris treaty, but that is about keeping a previous commitment to the world. As for some of the bolder climate change plans that Biden talks about, well, they are all held up among members of his own political party in a pair of bills — the infrastructure bill and the so-called Build Back Better reconciliation bill — that don’t appear like they will become law any time soon. This despite the fact that these bills have received Biden’s full attention.

Third, when it comes to the global pandemic, Biden pledged to be a leader to help out poorer nations get needed vaccines. But at the moment, America appears preoccupied with getting its citizens booster shots, and the inequity between the US and nations where the COVID-19 vaccine isn’t widely available remains large. Even as the Biden administration has promised to donate more than one billion doses, the donations are arriving slowly. The World Health Organization wrote over the weekend that, “For every 100 people in high-income countries, 133 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, while in low-income countries, only 4 doses per 100 people have been administered.”

While it is unquestionable that every nation should look out for its residents first, we are now at a point in the pandemic where America cannot be taken at its word for what it pledges to do. This could be a big problem for Biden if another acute crisis breaks out and America is looking for partners.

Fourth, Biden is looking increasingly weak at home. Biden headed to Europe with the lowest approval ratings yet of his presidency. On Tuesday his party may lose a governor’s race in Virginia, a state he won by 10 percentage points just a year ago. While there is a lot of time until the midterm election and the 2024 election, world leaders would not be wrong to wonder if Biden will even be America’s president in four years. And what does that do to their incentives to sign a multi-year pact on anything?

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.