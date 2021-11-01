Two final hurdles remain for approval of COVID-19 vaccines for children 5 to 11. The first is a meeting of an advisory panel to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the second is approval by CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

How soon could the shots be available?

COVID-19 vaccinations for children 5 to 11 years old may be authorized this week. Here’s what you need to know.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is slated to vote on the vaccines Tuesday. Walensky could issue her agency’s decision shortly after.

What kind of shots would they be?

The vaccine administered would be the Pfizer vaccine. Pfizer’s proposal calls for one-third of the dose approved for adolescents and adults. Two shots would be administered three weeks apart. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, makers of the two other major US vaccines, have not yet sought approval for a children’s vaccine.

How quickly will the shots be available?

The Biden administration says shots could go into children’s arms by midweek and the drive to vaccinate children will be in full swing by next week. Anticipating a green light from regulators, the government is already assembling and shipping millions of doses, the White House said Monday.

How many kids in Mass. will be able to get the shots?

In Massachusetts, there are 515,000 children who are 5 to 11, the state estimates. Nationwide, there are an estimated 28 million children in that age group.

How many doses has Massachusetts requested so far?

The shots are expected to be available both from a variety of health care providers and from pharmacies. Massachusetts officials said at an Oct. 21 legislative oversight hearing that the state had ordered 180,000 doses of the vaccine for health care providers and expected to receive them by Nov. 5. Pharmacies in the state were also expected to receive another 180,000 doses.

“This is just the initial order. I want to be very clear, This is not the end. This is just the beginning of the rollout,” Massachusetts Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said at the hearing.

Nationally, the White House says, 15 million doses are expected to be shipped in the first week. Supply is not expected to be a problem.

Where will the shots be available?

Sudders said Massachusetts officials had surveyed health care providers to “assess their interest, capacity, and readiness” to give the shots. She said 289 had signed up, including primary care practices, community health centers, hospitals and health systems, local boards of health, as well as mobile providers. She noted that number included health systems with multiple locations.

Between health care providers and pharmacies, she said in prepared remarks, there will be about 700 “health care and non-traditional settings” where parents can get their children COVID-19 vaccines.

Governor Charlie Baker said last week in an an appearance on WGBH-FM’s Boston Public Radio, “I think you’re going to see a lot of this happening in places where kids normally get their flu shots - pharmacies, hospitals, doctor’s offices, that kind of stuff.”

How do parents sign up?

Sudders said at the hearing that information on how to get children vaccinated would soon be available on the state’s website, mass.gov. She said that in some cases people might have to make an appointment for a shot, while in in others, they might be able to just walk in.

Federal officials also said Monday people will be able go to vaccines.gov and filter on vaccines for children 5-11 to find a location near them that is offering the shot. That filter wasn’t available yet Monday.

Will children be able to get it at school?

If your child’s school wants to have a clinic, yes, said Sudders.

She said the state would offer “state-sponsored, state-supported, school-based clinics at the request of local school systems. ... All we need is space and we’ll come and set up.”

“Communities where school nurses are just stretched or [communities that] don’t have multiple providers as readily available, we will provide school-based clinics,” she said. “I want to assure you that we just need a little notice.”

What role are pediatricians expected to play?

Margret Cooke, acting public health commissioner, highlighted at the hearing the key role that pediatricians are expected to play in encouraging parents to get their children vaccinated.

“The department has a very strong and longstanding working relationship with pediatric providers throughout the Commonwealth. And they’ve always had a critical role in immunizing infants, children and adolescents,” she said.

She said that “we really want to focus in on targeting information encouraging parents to speak to their trusted sources, and that’s their pediatricians - and obviously, any other trusted sources that they have - so that they will be vaccinated and their children will be vaccinated.”

She said the state would be relying on its partnerships with “schools, pharmacies, community health centers, and most importantly pediatricians and parents, to get children the vaccines that they need and to make sure that everyone in Massachusetts is vaccinated because that is our strongest way out of this pandemic.”

Why should children get the vaccine?

Hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 are uncommon in children, according to data collected by the American Academy of Pediatrics, but experts point out that children are still susceptible to serious or long-haul versions of the illness. Vaccination also will keep them from spreading the virus to family, friends, and the community.

At a White House news conference Monday Walensky stressed that clinical trials of the Pfizer vaccine for children have found it highly effective in preventing serious disease, with no severe adverse reactions in safety and efficacy trials.

“There has been a great deal of anticipation from parents,” Walensky said. “I encourage parents to ask questions.”

Vaccinating children could provide another level of protection for the country, which could see another coronavirus wave during the cold-weather months when people spend more time indoors and respiratory illnesses can spread more easily. Cases have been declining for weeks, but the virus has repeatedly shown its ability to stage a comeback and more easily transmissible mutations are a persistent threat.

Material from Globe wire services and prior Globe stories was used in this report.

