During an appearance at the Capitol, Manchin, a crucial Democratic swing vote, condemned liberals in the House who have refused to vote for a separate $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan without a final deal on the domestic policy plan, saying their tactics would not pressure him into swallowing his grave reservations about the safety-net measure.

WASHINGTON — Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia all but dashed hopes for quick votes this week on President Biden’s domestic agenda, saying Monday that he would not endorse a $1.85 trillion social policy and climate package without ample time to consider its economic and fiscal ramifications.

Advertisement

His comments poured cold water on plans by House Democratic leaders to complete talks on the safety-net bill quickly and bring both measures to a vote this week, leaving the fate of Biden’s top two priorities up in the air again. They also undercut Biden’s assertion that an outline of the social policy and climate plan that he presented last week had the backing of all 50 Democratic and independent senators.

“While I have worked hard to find a path to compromise, it is obvious compromise is not good enough for some in Congress,” Manchin said, reading from prepared remarks. “It’s all or nothing, and their position doesn’t seem to change unless we agree to everything. Enough is enough.”

He reiterated a demand to see details and a fiscal accounting of that bill’s impact, criticizing elements of an emerging compromise outlined by Biden last week, which has been negotiated largely to win Manchin’s vote.

“Holding that bill hostage is not going to work to get my support of what you want,” Manchin said of the infrastructure legislation. Of the social policy package, he added, “I’m open to supporting a final bill that helps move our country forward, but I’m equally open to voting against a bill that hurts our country.”

Advertisement

In a statement, Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said the legislation being negotiated in the House met Manchin’s demands that the plan would address inflation, create jobs, and be fiscally responsible.

“The plan the House is finalizing meets those tests — it is fully paid for, will reduce the deficit, and brings down costs for health care, child care, elder care, and housing,” she said, adding “as a result, we remain confident that the plan will gain Sen. Manchin’s support.”

Democrats need the support of all 50 of their senators to win approval of the legislation and all but a few of their members in the House. They are pushing the social safety-net bill through Congress over unanimous Republican opposition using a special budget process known as reconciliation that shields such legislation from a filibuster.

Manchin’s remarks came just as progressive Democrats had dropped their demand that the Senate pass the reconciliation bill before they would agree to vote for the infrastructure plan. They made it more likely that those liberals would insist on a firm commitment from Manchin and Senator Kyrsten Sinema, an Arizona Democrat and another key moderate, before moving forward.

But some leading progressives said they would proceed even without such assurances.

“I am a ‘yes’ on infrastructure and on the White House framework for the broader bill when they are brought together in the House,” said Representative Ro Khanna, a California Democrat. “I trust the president and speaker’s judgment and word that they will bring these votes when they have all 50 senators on board. I remain confident we can work out the remaining details to bring our party together and deliver this week.”

Advertisement

Top Democrats spent the weekend feverishly working to resolve the final sticking points, including a last-ditch bid to negotiate a plan that could help address the high costs of prescription drugs.