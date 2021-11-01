A hunter may take one legal buck if they did not already get one during the archery deer season, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department said.

“The greatest numbers of deer continue to be in western regions of the state and other valley areas,” said Nick Fortin, the department's deer biologist. “The Green Mountains and Northeast Kingdom offer more of a big woods experience with fewer, but often larger, deer.”

Hunters are urged to wear a fluorescent orange hat and vest for safety. They are also asked that if they get a deer on Nov. 13 or Nov. 14 to report the animal at a biological check station. Hunters who do not go to such a station are asked to provide a tooth from any deer they take to a reporting agent, to determine the deer’s age, the department said.