Jeff Jacoby argues that the Trump tax cuts are not responsible for the deficit ( “It isn’t tax cuts that are driving federal deficits,” Opinion, Oct. 20). Whether that is the case, there’s another danger posed by consolidating wealth in a small number of people. Corporate taxes can be criticized as double-taxation. Fair enough. But we must stop rewarding corporate owners with low capital gains taxes. If we don’t tax all income equally, we’ll keep adding to the bulging pocketbooks of people who have nothing to do with all this money other than to speculate — on stocks, on cryptocurrency, on housing, etc. This in turn creates bubbles that will burst, and all of us will suffer. We’ve seen that story before, sad to say.

Nancy Brockway

Boston





We hear shouts to rein in spending but few ideas on how to do it

As I have neither the expertise nor the data to challenge what Jeff Jacoby says about tax revenues, I must trust what reports on its face. However, it’s evident from what I do read about the country’s financial situation that neither all wealthy individuals nor all large corporations pay their fair share in taxes. In fact, it’s been repeatedly reported that some of the largest companies pay no taxes at all.

Jacoby concludes his column by talking about “Washington’s out-of-control outlays” and stating that “reining in that spending is our most urgent financial priority.” Yet he offers no examples of how to do that, regardless of which party is in power. Perhaps another column is in order to address that issue.

Rick Cutler

West Barnstable





JFK’s words on tax rates in ’62 aren’t an effective guide for 2021

I’m not an economist. Neither is Jeff Jacoby.

Anyone knows that it is not 1962, yet Jacoby quotes President Kennedy out of context saying, “It is a paradoxical truth that tax rates are too high today and tax revenues are too low and the soundest way to raise the revenues in the long run is to cut the rates now.”

Of course, Kennedy was part of the 10 percent crowd, and also, times have changed, which is something that conservatives, by their very nature, cannot grasp.

Federal spending is driven by rising health care costs, demographics, and interest payments on the national debt, partially offset by revenues that are insufficient to meet the commitments that have been made.

I know. I took economics 101 in 1967.

Mitch Lyons

Newton





‘Tax the rich’ strategy will get us nowhere but into trouble

In “It isn’t tax cuts that are driving federal deficits,” Jeff Jacoby uses data to say the quiet part out loud. In fact, according to the IRS, the top half of US taxpayers pay about 97 percent of federal income taxes and the bottom half about 2.9 percent. In addition, and as Jacoby points out, the Congressional Budget Office “estimates that federal revenue soared by more than 18 percent” in fiscal 2021. There are a little over 600 billionaires in the United Sates. They have the means and, with more taxation, the motivation to move their money to countries where they are welcomed for their wealth. Then where would the “tax the rich” strategy leave us?

Other countries, such as France, have tried a wealth tax and failed. In fact, according to a 2019 NPR report, it is estimated that 42,000 millionaires left France between 2000 and 2012 after the country imposed a wealth tax. The government of President Emmanuel Macron killed the policy in 2018. Why would we not learn from their mistakes? Fancy dresses at the Met Gala (AOC) and “tax the rich” slogans by our own so-called firebrand in the US Senate do not change these facts.

Let’s focus on cutting the pork out of our spending and use our 18 percent jump in federal revenues to allocate those funds directly to the social services and environmental issues we currently face. That should be the job of members of Congress. The “tax the rich” slogan might get people reelected, but it is not a solution for the long-term health of the nation.

Alex Thomson

Scituate