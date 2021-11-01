The report doesn’t pull any punches. People have altered our entire planet in unprecedented ways with the unrelenting burning of fossil fuels. These changes go way beyond global warming to include a reduction in ocean pH levels not seen in over 2 million years, and widespread decreases in ocean oxygen levels. The report notes that every region of the world is already grappling with multiple stressors from human-made climate change. Notably, we can now draw robust new links between human-made warming and any number of devastating climate and weather extremes. These include fire-prone weather and droughts on the one hand, and extreme rainfall and stronger tropical cyclones on the other, all physically tied to the ongoing warming of the land, ocean, and atmosphere. The bad news is that warming is slated to continue until we bring greenhouse gas emissions into balance with natural carbon sinks — the ocean, trees, soil — which are currently absorbing half of all CO2 emissions.

Kyoto. Paris. Glasgow? As world leaders converge in Glasgow to gauge their collective appetite for steep near-term emissions reductions, history is watching. She will be an unforgiving judge, given that the consequences of any half-measures are abundantly clear. I should know. I was one of the 156 authors who volunteered hundreds of hours of their time over the last three years to deliver the latest United Nations report on climate change in time for Glasgow.

A person walks along a destroyed road in western Germany, on July 23, days after heavy rain and floods caused major damage in the Ahr region. CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images

The good news is that we still have time to enact the deep, sustained emissions reductions needed to limit total warming to a bare minimum of 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) by mid-century (we have already warmed 1.1 C) — the most ambitious target to emerge from the historic Paris Agreement in 2015. How much time? The report notes that the only emissions scenario with the best chance of meeting this target requires early, aggressive emissions reductions such that, by 2030, we have sharply diverged from our current trajectory. And that, in turn, would require world leaders, under the authority granted to them every five years by the Paris Agreement, to enact steep emissions reductions in Glasgow. So if the world needs a deadline, one could argue we have three weeks.

Unfortunately, the climate chaos in Congress is but a microcosm of the powerful global forces hard at work to lock in our continued dependence on fossil fuels. Ours is a world where the vested interests of a precious few are stalling the climate action supported by the vast majority. As noted in the most recent Yale Climate Opinion Maps, a full 75 percent of Americans support regulating CO2 as a pollutant, with 82 percent supporting tax credits for energy-efficient vehicles and solar panels. And while deficit hawks deride the climate-friendly provisions as too expensive, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has estimated that weather and climate extremes have cost the US economy over $100 billion so far this year, with Hurricane Ida ringing in at $60 billion. Climate change also represents a danger to national security, as noted by a series of new reports prepared by US intelligence and defense communities. Even so, Congress has sent the Biden team to Glasgow with an unfinished domestic climate agenda, further undermining the already slim chance that world leaders will embrace our last best opportunity to limit peak warming to 1.5 C this century.

Amid all the fervor surrounding the talks in Glasgow, there will be much talk about what we’re avoiding by enacting science-based emissions cuts. Sure, we’ll be minimizing the risks associated with higher warming levels, including potential destabilization of the polar ice sheets that could usher in an era of accelerating sea-level rise for centuries to come. But what is harder to bring into focus is the healthy, prosperous, low-carbon world that awaits us if we move to the 1.5 C pathway.

It is a future devoid of catastrophic oil spills, choking air pollution, and the ravages of an extractive industry that has scarred landscapes across the world. It is a world where our kids safely bike and walk to school, where accessible mass transit has freed millions from the traffic jams that have come to define the rhythm of our lives. Smaller, more nimble, and smarter energy grids provide a measure of resilience to households and communities alike. And our global rain forests, and their many inhabitants, are enjoying a resurgence after a century of slash-and-burn practices injected their vast carbon stores into the sky.

When the dust settles on Glasgow, a chapter will have closed in our planet’s geologic evolution. Generations of children will discuss one of two scenarios. In one, a handful of powerful people chose political expediency over the well-being of billions of people, locking in centuries of avoidable climate change impacts. In another, those leaders chose to take a decisive first step toward our clean-energy future, triggering a cascade of climate action that allows everybody on the planet to be a part of the climate solution. And it all began in Glasgow.

Kim Cobb is chair of Georgia Power, director of the Global Change Program, and ADVANCE professor in the College of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at the Georgia Institute of Technology.