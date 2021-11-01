Opportunities are finite in the postseason, and Cora believes you should grab on to them with both hands and not let go.

It means he’s going to do whatever it takes to win and worry about the next day when the sun comes up. If necessary, Cora will use late-inning relievers to squash mid-game rallies or bring starters of the bullpen.

ATLANTA — A four-run lead with a chance to clinch the World Series is what Red Sox manager Alex Cora would call a “spikes on” occasion for his pitchers.

It was a lesson lost on Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker on Sunday night in a 9-5 loss against the Houston Astros.

The Braves took a 4-0 lead in the first inning on a grand slam by Adam Duvall, and Snitker’s reaction was to be cautious. He stayed too long with his starter, rookie Tucker Davidson, and allowed the Astros to get back in the game quickly.

Once Houston got a taste of hope, it was the team that didn’t let up. The Astros outscored the Braves, 9-1, from the second inning on.

“Baseball happened tonight,” said A.J. Minter, one of the Atlanta relievers who had a rough game.

It was Atlanta’s first loss in eight postseason games at Truist Park this season.

Now the Series shifts to Houston for Game 5 on Tuesday night. The Braves have two chances to clinch their first championship since 1995. But the Astros have stolen their momentum.

“The pressure’s still on us because they’ve got the lead. They’ve got to win one, and we’ve got to win two,” Houston manager Dusty Baker said. “But the fact is we are going home.”

The Braves used six pitchers to win Game 4. With Charlie Morton off the roster after breaking his right fibula in Game 1, it was another bullpen game on Sunday.

“We knew it was going to be tough. That’s just a lot of innings to cover against a club like this that swings a bat so well,” Snitker said.

Davidson had not appeared in a major league game since June 15 when he gave up five runs over 2 ½ innings against the Red Sox. The lefthander got through the first inning but allowed two runs in the second and two more in the third.

Davidson threw 41 pitches through the first two innings, but Snitker sent him back out for the third. Jose Altuve reached on an error by shortstop Dansby Swanson. Michael Brantley then walked.

Only then was Davidson pulled. But Carlos Correa cracked an RBI double off Jesse Chavez and Brantley scored on Yuli Gurriel’s groundout.

Freddie Freeman hit a 430-foot home run to right center in the third inning for Atlanta. With a 5-4 lead, Minter stayed in the game after getting the final out of the fourth inning as opposed to a higher-leverage reliever.

Minter had allowed one run in 11 postseason innings. But the Astros took the lead with three runs.

With two on, two outs and first base open, Snitker intentionally walked Bregman to get to Martín Maldonado, who was 4 for 42 in the postseason with 14 strikeouts.

But Minter walked him on five pitches, the last a fastball that was two feet inside. Maldonado crowded the plate for the entire at-bat and never swung.

“I could tell he was going up there trying to work a walk,” Minter said. “For me, it was just I tried to aim the ball instead of just driving it to the mitt. That’s obviously the one thing I would take back.”

Baker pinch hit Marwin Gonzalez, who swung at the first pitch and dropped a two-run single into left field.

As a member of the Red Sox, Gonzalez faced Minter on June 16 at Truist Park and doubled. He was released by the Sox two months later and signed with the Astros.

“It feels amazing. This is part of my family. The guys welcomed me like I never left,” said Gonzalez, who was with the Astros from 2012-18. “That made me feel special too. Then to be able to contribute to the team and get a win in the World Series, it means a lot.”

Gonzalez wasn’t on the roster for the first two rounds of the postseason. He was added to replace injured outfielder Jake Meyers but had only two prior at-bats in the Series.

“[Gonzalez] showed us tonight,” Correa said. “On a cold night, facing Minter, — who’s nasty — and going out there and helping the team win the game. We just want one at-bat. We preach it all the time. One at-bat can win the series, and he gave us a chance tonight.”

It cost him Sunday, but Snitker’s caution could pay off. He will have Max Fried ready for Game 5 on five days’ rest. Three of his best relievers — Luke Jackson, Tyler Matzek, and Will Smith — will have had two days off.

“Our bullpen’s in good shape. Max has got full rest, and we should be good to go,” Snitker said.

The Astros plan to start Luis Garcia, who will be working on three days’ rest.

“I say keep fighting,” Correa said. “I’m a huge MMA fan, and I’ve seen lots of guys almost knocked out, and they battle back to win the fight.

“We were down 3-1. Now we’re still down 3-2. I truly believe, if there’s one team that can accomplish that in this league, it’s us.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.