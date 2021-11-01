Adam Duvall gave the Braves an early 4-0 lead when he belted a first-inning grand slam off Astros starter Frambler Valdez.

The victory enabled the Astros, who trail 3-2 in the best-of-seven series, to keep their title hopes alive by sending the back to Houston for Game 6 on Tuesday night.

Facing elimination and the prospect of watching the Braves’ coronation as World Series champions in their home park, the Houston Astros rallied from an early 4-0 deficit to claim a 9-5 victory Sunday in Game 5.

The Astros, though, rallied to tie it, 4-4, scoring a pair of runs in the second and two more in the third off Braves starter Tucker Davidson. Yuli Gurriel scored Michael Brantley from third base with the tying run in the third inning on his groundball out to short that marked the end of Davidson’s night.

Freddie Freeman’s solo homer in the the bottom of the third enabled the Braves to wrest a 5-4 lead, but the Astros again answered with three runs in the fifth, Marwin Gonzalez delivering the decisive blow with his 2-RBI flyball to left that scored Gurriel and Alex Bregman for a 7-5 Houston lead.

The Astros tacked on insurance runs in the seventh and eighth inning to extend their lead to 9-5.

A big swing by light-hitting catcher Martín Maldonado gave the Astros an 8-5 lead in the the seventh inning.

Kyle Tucker doubled with one out in the seventh off left-hander Drew Smyly and scored when Maldonado lined a two-out single into left field. It was the third RBI of the game for Maldonado, who began the night 4 for 41 this postseason with two RBIs.

Jose Altuve and the Astros added on in the eighth inning, pushing their lead to 9-5.

Altuve led off the eighth with a walk, took second after getting picked off and came around to score on Carlos Correa’s single. It was Altuve’s 21st run this postseason, matching Carlos Beltrán’s output in 2004 for most in a postseason.

Correa’s hit was his third of the game, and Gurriel followed with his third hit, too, but both were left stranded.

Kendall Graveman worked around Austin Riley’s leadoff single in the bottom of the eighth to preserve the four-run advantage.

Entering Sunday night’s game, the Braves were 7-0 at home in the postseason, including wins in Games 3 and 4 of the World Series. It is their second-longest home winning streak in the postseason, and the longest in one postseason. They won eight consecutive home postseason games from Oct. 7, 1995, to Oct. 9, 1996.

Overall, the Braves had won 12 of their last 13 home games before Game 5.

Despite the strong finish, the Braves’ home advantage wasn’t nearly as notable in the regular season. They were 42-38 at home and 46-35 on the road.







