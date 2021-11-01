“It’s all kind of numb,” Miller told reporters in Denver, according to video posted on social media by Denver7 News. “It’s all kind of new. It just happened and I’m on the way to L.A.”

The deal was in place Monday, one day ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline that arrives Tuesday afternoon. It was confirmed by multiple people familiar with the situation, along with Miller and his agent. The trade agreement is contingent upon the results of a physical that Miller is expected to undergo for the Rams.

The Los Angeles Rams, making an all-out push to reach this season’s Super Bowl, agreed to a trade that sends two draft choices to the Denver Broncos for eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller .

The Broncos will receive second- and third-round picks in next year’s NFL draft in the trade, according to a person familiar with the terms of the deal. The Broncos will pay $9 million of the $9.7 million still due to be paid to Miller, who is in the final season of his contract.

Miller, who is eligible for unrestricted free agency in the upcoming offseason, said he had not pushed to be traded by the Broncos.

“It was a surprise,” Miller said. “You see the stuff in the media every year. For the last four years, you’ve seen it. But you never know. It’s just hard to deal with reality sometimes. This team, they’re going to start winning soon. They’ve got a lot of great players, a lot of great coaches here. The staff is amazing. And I wanted to be a part of it to fix it. You’ve just got to keep moving.”

Miller, 32, will join defensive tackle Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey on a Rams defense filled with marquee players. The Rams have a record of 7-1 after adding quarterback Matthew Stafford in an offseason trade with the Detroit Lions.

“We’re all in,” the Rams wrote on their Twitter account.

Miller had 4½ sacks in seven games this season with the Broncos after missing all of last season with an ankle injury. Miller missed the Broncos’ triumph Sunday over the Washington Football Team in Denver because of an ankle injury.

He said Monday that he was “close” to being able to play in that game and hopes to make his Rams debut this coming Sunday night against the Tennessee Titans in Inglewood, Calif.

Saints QB Jameis Winston out for season

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was diagnosed with torn knee ligaments that will end his season, coach Sean Payton said.

Payton confirmed the extent of the injury, first reported by the NFL Network, following an MRI that showed a torn anterior cruciate ligament and damage to the medial collateral ligament in Winston’s left knee.

Winston was injured early in the second quarter of New Orleans’ 36-27 victory over Tampa Bay on Sunday. On the play, Winston was scrambling when he was pulled down from behind by linebacker Devin White, who was penalized for a horse-collar tackle.

Winston’s knee buckled as he went down. He was unable to walk off the field without help and was replaced by Trevor Siemian for the rest of the game. Winston had been 4-2 in six complete games as a starter and his 16-yard touchdown pass to Tre’Quan Smith on Sunday tied the game, 7-7. That was also the score when he left the game.

Payton also stated that he’s content to stick with the three remaining healthy QBs on the Saints’ roster: Siemian, Taysom Hill and rookie Ian Book. “We’re satisfied with the quarterback room,” Payton said.

NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry will have surgery Tuesday morning on his right foot, and coach Mike Vrabel says the Tennessee Titans are not putting a timeline on when he will return.

Henry had tests to check the severity of the injury after he finished a 34-31 overtime win in Indianapolis.

Vrabel said he knows Henry will do everything possible to work himself back to help the Titans (6-2). Vrabel said doctors will put a timeline on Henry’s recovery and possible return but he won’t necessarily listen to that.

The Titans have nine games remaining this season including their bye Dec. 2. The defending AFC South champs hold a three-game lead and the tiebreaker inside their division.

“Whenever that is that’s when it’ll be,” Vrabel said. “I know that he’ll be around our team as soon as he can. I know that’s important to him. I know that’ll be important to our team. We will have to move on. We’ll have to move on unfortunately without him here in the short term and not look back.”

Ravens LB Harrison struck by stray bullet

Baltimore Ravens starting linebacker Malik Harrison was recovering after being struck in the leg by a stray bullet while police said he was outside a Cleveland nightclub during a bye week.

The Ravens released a statement saying Harrison suffered a non-life-threatening injury when he was shot in the left calf while attending a gathering Sunday night. The 23-year-old was treated at a hospital and has been in touch with team doctors.

According to a Cleveland police report obtained by The Associated Press, Harrison told officers, who were arresting four men involved in a shooting, that he was at a downtown club Sunday night when a fight broke out.

Harrison told police security kicked people out of the club and he was outside with a group when they spotted someone with a firearm. Harrison said everyone began running and he heard shots fired.

Falcons WR Calvin Ridley steps away

Calvin Ridley has stepped away from the Atlanta Falcons to deal with mental health issues, leaving behind a team that supports him fully but also must figure out a way to plug a huge hole in the passing game. The Falcons (3-4) got a glimpse of the challenges they face in a 19-13 loss to the Carolina Panthers. With the Panthers blanketing rookie tight end Kyle Pitts with two or three defenders, quarterback Matt Ryan had few other options in the passing game. The result was one of the worst games of the 36-year-old quarterback’s career after he was held to 146 yards passing — the fourth-lowest total in a full game over his 14 seasons — and he tossed a couple of crucial interceptions in Carolina territory. Ridley was an unexpected scratch shortly before kickoff. As was the case when Ridley missed an Oct. 10 game in London against the New York Jets, the Falcons would say only that he was dealing with a personal matter. “These past few weeks have been very challenging and as much as I’d like to be on the field competing with my teammates, I need to step away from football at this time and focus on my mental well-being,” Ridley wrote on Twitter . . . Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur says he knows whether 2020 All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, who hasn’t played since tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on Dec. 31, will make his 2021 debut Sunday at Kansas City. He just isn’t planning to announce whether the 2020 All-Pro will be available in an attempt to make the Chiefs have to prepare for either scenario. Bakhtiari, 30, began the season on the physically unable to perform list and had to sit out the first six games. Bakhtiari has been practicing with the team recently, but the Packers (7-1) haven’t yet activated him.

