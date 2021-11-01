The Celtics on Monday picked up the fourth-year options on wing Romeo Langford and forward Grant Williams, a league source confirmed.

Langford, who will be paid $5.6 million next season, has been slowed by injuries throughout his first three years but has shown promise as a high-level defender and has improved his once-wobbly jump shot. He has played in three games this season, averaging 6 points and 3 rebounds while shooting 50 percent from the 3-point line.