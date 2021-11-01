“Our identity is … I still think in the seven games we’ve played, we’ve been hard to play against,” Cassidy said over the weekend. “We’re not an easy out.”

There’s a lot more to team identity than one line, of course, but in many ways that trio defines it. When they’re not popping at their best, the rest of the product tends to look flat, explaining in part why the Bruins start November with a mediocre 4-3-0 mark.

So much of the Bruins’ identity, particularly since Bruce Cassidy took over the bench in February 2017, has been wrapped up in the No. 1 line of Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - David Pastrnak .

But other than their 4-1 trimming of the Sabres, they also haven’t been an easy win. Overall, they’ve been outscored, 20-18, and only three of their goals have been on the power play, which Monday morning was marching far back in the Top 32 hit parade (15.8 percent, No. 23).

Stanley Cups aren’t won in October, despite those parade routes being charted today in Sunrise, Fla., and Raleigh, N.C. Nonetheless, we’ve grown accustomed to strong starts and divisional dominance around here. The Bruins may know their team identity, but they did not play to it consistently for the first two weeks.

Among the reasons, beyond the No. 1 line and lackluster power play:

▪ Goaltending.

Linus Ullmark, sluggish in training camp, turned in his best effort in Saturday’s 3-2 shootout win over Florida. Rookie Jeremy Swayman, sharp in the season opener vs. Dallas, has back-to-back losses.

“I don’t think our goaltending has been outstanding,” mused Cassidy, “not to the point where it’s winning [games]. I thought Linus is taking good steps, he’s coming along, and Swayman’s been fine — but not to the point of Bobrovsky numbers, so to speak, in Florida.”

Sergei Bobrovsky, a one-man dumpster fire late last season in Sunrise, has rebounded to dominant form: 6-0-0, 1.81, .944), making him an early candidate for a third Vezina Trophy.

▪ Blue line toughness.

Charlie McAvoy’s equalizer (2-2) Saturday was the only goal this season by a Boston defenseman not named Derek Forbort (now halfway to tying his career-best total of two).

Their lack of scoring pop aside, the backliners need to increase their thump factor. They’re just too polite, which made McAvoy’s smack on Eetu Luostarinen midway through the third period such a welcome sight. Statement hit. McAvoy’s goal tied it a couple of minutes later, followed by Charlie Coyle’s lone strike in the shootout.

Cassidy went out of his way to praise Connor Clifton as “an animal” for the number of solid smacks (team-high six hits) he dealt the Panthers. More animal instinct needed. Especially now with Kevan Miller is in retirement. Long gone are the days of Zdeno Chara, Dennis Seidenberg, Adam McQuaid, and Johnny Boychuk bringing down the hammer back there.

▪ Penalty killing.

It hasn’t been as bad as the power play, but at 17 for 21 (81 percent), the shorthanded squad has been barely in the “acceptable” range.

Fourth-line bargain

Tomas Nosek was general manager Don Sweeney’s budget free-agent hire (two years, $1.75 million average cap hit), and thus far the soft-spoken Czech forward has been value-plus in the bottom six, be it at his preferred center spot or over on right wing.

His numbers have been modest (1-1—2), but the 6-foot-3-inch, 200-pounder has been very close to scoring a couple of other times and, best of all, hasn’t been timid with his straight-line attack to the net.

“That’s what I’ve always tried to do,” said Nosek, who spent the last four seasons in Vegas. “You know, be good defensively but try to create some offense, too. If I have a chance, go hard to the net and put some pucks in.”

Because of Nick Foligno’s injury status, center Curtis Lazar has been riding in the No. 3 right wing spot of late, with Nosek pivoting the fourth line (wingers Trent Frederic and Karson Kuhlman).

Nosek would have had his second goal of the season Saturday, his doorstep shovel squibbing through the pads of ex-Boston College tender Spencer Knight but just failing to cross the goal line.

“Sometimes it goes in, you get a little lucky,” said the 29-year-old from Pardubice, hometown of legendary goalie Dominik Hasek. “And sometimes it’s a couple of centimeters short.”

If he keeps up his straight-line, ready-to-pounce tactics, some of those should fall for Nosek. He thinks being at center, his natural position, could better his chances, but he will willingly report to right-side duty if that’s Cassidy’s call.

“He does get to the net, but he’s probably not a natural finisher,” said Cassidy. “But he knows what he does well, which is go to the net, have some quick hands around the front.

“He’s not going to rely on a 40-foot one-timer to score goals. He knows where he can be most effective and he’s bought into it well.”

Day off

The Bruins did not have a workout Monday but will be back in Brighton for practice Tuesday and Wednesday, prior to facing the Red Wings Thursday night at the Garden … Saturday’s visit to Toronto will be the club’s first trip over the border since the July 2020 playoff bubble … Raise your hand if you had Kevin Shattenkirk, ex-of Boston University, entering November as the game’s top-producing blue liner (3-7—10 with the Ducks). He is in his second season with the Quacks, after winning the ‘20 Cup on the Tampa Bay backline … Also raise your hand if you figured Seth Jones would be minus-10 in his first nine games as the new franchise backliner in Chicago … Pastrnak has been in regular contact with old Czech pal David Krejci, now doing business with the Olomouc (Czech) Roosters. They connect mostly via text rather than FaceTime. “I don’t think he misses my face,” kidded Pasta, “so he’d rather text. I think I miss him more than he misses me.”

