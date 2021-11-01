Dan Mullen’s strange and subpar season took another twist Monday when the Florida coach canceled media access to players and coordinators for the remainder of the week. It came two days after a 34-7 drubbing to rival Georgia in nearby Jacksonville, the program’s seventh loss in its last nine games against Power Five opponents. Mullen seemed frustrated earlier Monday as he shot down a question about recruiting during a 12 ½-minute media session that was described by school officials as being fit into a “tight window.” “We’re in the season right now,” said Mullen, who can’t be on the road recruiting because of NCAA sanctions that included a one-year, show-cause penalty. “We’ll do recruiting after the season. When it gets to recruiting time, we can talk about recruiting.” It’s become a sore subject for Mullen and a hot topic for Florida fans. Georgia has signed a higher-ranked class every year since 2014, waves of talent that include 26 more five-star recruits than the Gators have landed. Florida’s 2022 class now ranks 22nd in the nation following two recent decommitments; linebacker Shemar James of Mobile, Ala., and cornerback Julian Humphrey of Houston withdrew verbal commitments following LSU’s stunning upset of Florida last month.

Bob Melvin put on a Padres home pinstriped jersey and stated the obvious about becoming San Diego’s new manager. “What an opportunity. I’m probably as surprised to be here as you all are,” Melvin said after being introduced at a news conference at Petco Park. The hiring of Melvin, who has 18 seasons of big league managerial experience, was a surprise for a few reasons. He was still under contract for one year with the Oakland Athletics, where he spent the last 11 years, and Padres general manager A.J. Preller had a proclivity for hiring skippers with no previous big league managing experience. Melvin inherits a team that had five All-Stars — including Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, and Jake Cronenworth — but underwhelmed after the trade deadline and finished with a losing record for the 10th time in 11 seasons. The Padres were 79-83 and third in the NL West, 28 games behind San Francisco. Melvin signed a three-year contract to replace Jayce Tingler, who was fired after the worst collapse in team history dropped the Padres from a one-game lead for the NL’s second wild-card spot on Sept. 9 to elimination with more than a week left in the season.

Advertisement

BASKETBALL

Cavaliers’ Kevin Love placed in COVID-19 protocol

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love has been placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols and will miss Monday’s game at Charlotte — and likely several more. It’s not known if Love is still with the team. The Cavaliers provided a brief statement on Love as they got ready to play the finale of a five-game road trip, saying only that “further updates will be provided at the appropriate time.” The 33-year-old Love is averaging 9.9 points and 7.3 rebounds for Cleveland this season in a reserve role. He played 20 minutes and scored 11 points in the Cavaliers’ loss to the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night. Love has been with the Cavs since 2014. He has been slowed by injuries the past few seasons and hasn’t played more than 59 game since 2016, when he appeared in 60 and helped Cleveland win an NBA title.

Advertisement

HOCKEY

Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane out of COVID-19 protocol

Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane has been removed from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Assistant coaches Tomas Mitell and Matt Meacham also have left the protocol. The move means Kane is cleared to play when Chicago tries for its first win of the season Monday night against the Ottawa Senators. “It’s just good to have him back in the locker room and on the ice,” center Kirby Dach said. Kane entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Oct. 23. He has one goal and four assists in five games this season. Kane practiced with the team at the morning skate, but coach Jeremy Colliton was noncommittal when asked if the forward would play against the Senators. “Unexpected that he was out there,” Colliton said. “He could play, but that’s pretty early to make that call.” ... Pittsburgh Penguins defensemen Marcus Pettersson and Chad Ruhwedel entered the COVID-19 protocol after testing positive for the coronavirus. Coach Mike Sullivan confirmed the positive tests, and said Sullivan said Pettersson is symptomatic while Ruhwedel is so far asymptomatic. Pettersson and Ruhwedel are the fifth and sixth members of the Penguins enter the protocol so far this season, joining forwards Jeff Carter, Jack Guentzel, and Zach Aston-Reese and defenseman Kris Letang ... The NHL suspended Montreal Canadiens forward Cedric Paquette for two games without pay for boarding Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras. The incident occurred in the first period of the Ducks’ 4-2 win over Montreal on Sunday in Anaheim. Paquette was given a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding. He will forfeit $9,500 in salary. Paquette will be eligible to return when Montreal hosts the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.

Advertisement

SOCCER

Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic could make Champions League return

Christian Pulisic traveled with Chelsea to Sweden, and the American winger could make his first appearance with the team in 2 ½ months when the Blues play at Malmö on Tuesday night in the Champions League. The 23-year-old from Hershey, Pa., injured his left ankle on Sept. 8 while playing for the United States in a World Cup qualifier at Honduras. Pulisic returned to full training last week. He has played for Chelsea just twice this season, in the European Super Cup against Villarreal on Aug. 11 and in the Premier League opener three days later against Crystal Palace, when he scored. Pulisic was then sidelined following a positive COVID-19 test — he is fully vaccinated — and returned for the US qualifier against Canada on Sept. 5 ... Booed and heckled by Tottenham supporters, Nuno Espírito Santo was fired on Monday following his fifth loss in 10 Premier League matches in charge of the club. Now Tottenham has turned again to trying to hire Antonio Conte, one of the coaches it sought to recruit in a chaotic off-season process that ended up with Nuno being far from the first choice for the job. Nuno’s dismissal, after only four months in the job, followed a 3-0 home loss to Manchester United on Saturday when his decisions were jeered and fans chanted “You don’t know what you’re doing” at the Portuguese coach ... Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero will be sidelined for at least three months after undergoing heart tests. Aguero was “subjected to a diagnostic and therapeutic process” that won’t allow him to play for a while, the club said on Monday. “The effectiveness of treatment will be evaluated in order to determine his recovery process.”