Hyers – the Red Sox minor league hitting coordinator from 2013-15 – spent 2016 and 2017 as a Dodgers assistant hitting coach before the Sox hired him back as their hitting coach under Alex Cora. Over the four seasons Hyers spent with the Sox, the team led the big leagues in runs per game (5.31), average (.266), slugging (.455), and OPS (.790) while ranking third in OBP (.335).

Red Sox hitting coach Tim Hyers, who over the last four years oversaw an offense that led the majors in most key offensive categories, declined the team’s offer to return, according to multiple major league sources. He plans to pursue other opportunities – possibly including college openings, but more likely with another team, perhaps including a broader role in another organization.

Last week, the Red Sox said that aside from first base and outfield coach Tom Goodwin, they hoped to bring back the rest of their 2021 coaching staff. They were successful in all but one instance.

In his first season with the Sox, Hyers helped overhaul the approaches of Red Sox hitters such as Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts, helping them to identify pitches they could drive on a line or in the air rather than the ground ball-heavy approaches that preceded his arrival. The resulting breakthroughs for both players vaulted both them and the Sox to new heights, with Betts winning the 2018 MVP Award and the Sox steamrolling teams en route to 108 wins.

Advertisement

Opposing evaluators raved about the versatile approach the Sox employed under Hyers, who was viewed as a standout both in discussing swing mechanics and dissecting opposing pitchers’ plans of attack. Hyers, at the behest of J.D. Martinez, started holding daily hitters’ meetings in 2018 in which position players and coaches would get together prior to every game to break down the opposing starter – a setting that members of a detail-oriented team came to view as a significant contributor to the team’s record-setting 108-win season that preceded their 2018 championship.

Advertisement

In 2021, the Red Sox featured a less consistent offense but ultimately ranked fifth in the big leagues with 5.12 runs per game, third in average (.261), sixth in OBP (.329), and second in slugging (.449). In the postseason, the team enjoyed one of the great six-game postseason offensive stretches of all times over the final three games of the ALDS against the Rays and the first three contests of the ALCS against the Astros before disappearing in the final three games of the ALCS.

Even without Hyers, the team will maintain a level of continuity, as Peter Fatse – the assistant hitting coach in 2020 and 2021 – will return to the staff. Even before Hyers, 50, made the decision to explore other opportunities, he and the Sox had been discussing the idea of elevating Fatse to co-hitting coach duties in recognition of his work and the strong working relationship between Hyers and Fatse.

Aside from Goodwin and Hyers, the rest of the Red Sox coaching staff is expected back in 2022.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.