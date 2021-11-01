The corny jokes during timeouts help shake out any jitters, aiding the girls in refocusing and concentrating on one point at a time. After the crucial timeout, Essex Tech senior captains Ali Tkach and Gracie Dailey stepped up in the fourth set. Tkach notched five kills in the set and Dailey had three, along with each contributing an ace.

From then on, the host Hawks rolled, winning the fourth set 25-23 and the fifth set 15-9, capturing the girls volleyball State Vocational Tournament Championship, 3-2 (22-25, 25-23, 22-25, 25-23, 15-9) Monday night in Danvers.

The Essex Tech girls’ volleyball team trailed two sets to one in the match and stumbled out to an early 8-1 deficit in the fourth set. Upon going back to the huddle during a timeout, Essex coach Pamela Benzan Leete told her team a joke: “What’s the scariest type of makeup? Mascara.”

“We have an anchor in Gracie Dailey - we can count on her on her kills,” said Leete. “Having that attack [of Dailey and Tkach] makes our lives easier. If you can’t go to one, you go to the other. We have lots of weapons in that back row.”

Tkach, a Middleton resident, finished the match with 20 kills, 5 blocks, and 5 aces. Dailey, from Peabody, recorded 17 kills and 2 aces. Tkach turned up the intensity in the fifth set, yelling to her teammates, “Let’s step on the gas.” The senior recorded 6 kills in the fifth set, beckoning for the ball and powering past the blockers at the net.

“In the end, it’s just about who wants it more,” said Dailey. “I think that resonated with us the entire season. In the end, we could stay together and support each other as a team as that’s what got us to the win.”

The Hawks (19-2) neutralized Greater New Bedford (10-10) by putting pressure on the backline of the Bears with strong serves. The Hawks recorded 15 aces throughout the match and used service points to set the tempo of each point.

“Our serving is typically tough,” said Leete. “We started off sluggish with our serving, which threw them off. It’s just going back to our style of volleyball and what makes us work. If we play like we’re the underdog and keep doing what we do, we’ll surprise everybody.”

The Hawks used strong placement to start points, placing the ball in spots that would keep the Bears off-balance or diving across the court.

“As long as we can get the serve in, we can deal with their offense,” said Tkach. “Our defense was kind of lacking today, but as long as we could get ahead of them, that’s when we could get the points.”

Essex Tech, the ninth seed in the MIAA Division 3 Tournament, will host Greater Lowell in a Round of 32 match (TBA). Greater New Bedford will host Newburyport (TBA).

Boys’ soccer

Greater New Bedford 2, Blackstone Valley 1 — Cameron Aguilar scored in the 12th minute, and Alberto Gomes netted the eventual winner for the Beavers (13-3-3) in the 70th minute to win the the MVADA Vocational Tournament Large Schools championship in Upton.

Golf

At the 30th New England Interscholastic Golf Championship, Westwood High freshman Lillian Guleserian and Xaverian senior Joey Lenane of Dedham earned medalist honors at the Mohegan Sun Golf Club in Baltic, Conn. Guleserian fired a 1-over-par 73 in the girls’ championship, followed by Westford Academy senior Morgan Smith (74), Sandwich junior Emma Abramson (75), Westford junior Molly Smith (76), Hingham sophomore Jordan Piper (77), and Ursuline Victoria Veator (77). In the boys’ field, Lenane carded a 2-under 70, followed by Marcus Pierre of Old Rochester Regional (72).

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.