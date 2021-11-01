Like most new systems, this one may require some adjustments.

The statewide field includes 128 teams (down from 168 in the previous playoff system) and the seedings for all eight divisions (which underwent some major changes during the recent re-alignment process) were determined by a power ratings system.

After a year off from high school football playoffs, it’s only fitting that the MIAA postseason has undergone a major overhaul ahead of the 2021 statewide tournament.

The MIAA power ratings combine strength of schedule with margin of victory to provide a more accurate reflection of how competitive a team will be in a statewide format. The formula may be a good fit for other team sports that have 20-plus games each season, but in the small sample size of a football season, good teams are getting left out.

“In my opinion, the one big flaw is that you get rewarded for just playing someone, even if it’s not close to being competitive,” said West Bridgewater coach Justin Kogler, who steered his team to a 6-1 record, only to finish 19th in the Division 7 rankings and miss out on a playoff berth.

In all, 31 teams with a .500 record or better, including eight in D7, did not qualify for the playoffs.

Since the system provides a cumulative ranking based on the results of each opponent, West Bridgewater and others were essentially penalized for the overall performance of their league. Kogler’s team had to play Atlantis Charter — which finished with one of the lowest ratings in any division — and recorded four shutout victories, but missed out on the playoffs along with most of the teams in the Mayflower League.

Now the veteran coach, who took Old Rochester to the D6 Super Bowl in 2018, is concerned competitive teams won’t want to schedule his program next year, for fear of a negative rating.

“For a team like us, moving forward, if the system stays the way it is, what’s in it for someone from Division 4 or 5 to schedule us?” Kogler asked. “Even though we’re a good program and we win games. We’re kind of stuck.”

Teams that went undefeated are also grappling with the reality of their position in the bracket.

Ashland (8-0) is seeded eighth in the Division 4 tournament, with a home game on tap for Friday against Northampton. Ninth-seeded Reading (8-0) — ranked No. 7 in the Globe’s latest Top 20 poll — will hit the road for a tough Division 2 bout with Bishop Feehan.

If they win, Reading’s reward is a road game at top-seeded Catholic Memorial, which is in D2, but has steamrolled D1 competition all season.

“We can’t do anything about it,” said Reading coach John Fiore. “We took care of everything that was in our control. We anticipated our non-league schedule helping us a bit more. Some of the teams we played had some injuries, but at the time, everybody was in the Top 20.”

Reading opened the year with three tough non-league games against perennial powers Melrose, North Andover, and Barnstable. But Melrose (2-6) had a down year, North Andover (3-5) sputtered in the ultra-competitive Merrimack Valley Conference, and Barnstable (6-2) also got hurt by the quality of the Cape & Islands League, drawing the 11th seed in Division 2 and a first-round game at defending state champion Mansfield.

Much of the D2 bracket comes from the Hockomock League, which qualified eight of 11 programs. Attleboro’s rating was good enough to make the D1 tournament, but the Bombardiers (2-5) did not meet the three-win requirement needed to qualify.

The MVC and South Shore League also produced eight tournament teams, while the Bay State Conference, Patriot League, and Cape Ann League produced six teams apiece.

The Tri-Valley League produced seven tournament teams, but second-place TVL Large finisher Norwood (6-2) squeaked into the D3 bracket at No. 16 and will face undefeated Marblehead in the first round.

“Like with the first year of any system, we have to figure out what works and what doesn’t,” said Ashland coach Chris MacKay, who steered his team to a narrow win over Norwood two weeks ago.

“[The MIAA] definitely needs a percentage of the formula to account for wins. I’m glad it rewards strength of schedule and everything, but the problem is a lot of us are locked into leagues and can only schedule three non-league games. As a staff I know we’re going to spend a ton of time figuring out who is going to be competitive when we schedule those games next year.”

The previous playoff system — which went into effect in 2013 — was far from perfect. Teams with two or fewer wins routinely qualified and the first round included many blowouts.

The statewide format did not necessarily lead to more teams qualifying from Eastern Mass. In 2019, the region accounted for just over 76 percent (128 of 168) of the teams in the field. This year, 93 Eastern Mass. teams make up 72.6 percent of qualifying teams. The number of Central Mass. teams (20) and Western Mass. teams (15) are higher in terms of their percentage of the field.

Of course there will be logistics to work out for teams that have to travel across the state. Lynn Tech (Division 8) will travel 145 miles to Hoosac Valley in Adams, Norton will bus 140 miles to Pittsfield, and Easthampton will come 118 miles east to Rockland.

Some teams happened to draw league opponents, including a D6 matchup between Bellingham and Medway, a rematch of an Oct. 22 game won by Medway. But for the most part, there is a sense of excitement for teams taking part in the first statewide bracket in Massachusetts history.

“I’ve always been a huge proponent of the statewide [format],” said MacKay. “Not that I don’t think rivalries are awesome, they are too, but it’s great to get a little of that Texas [tournament] feel and see that the whole state is represented in your bracket. Putting the ratings aside, I think it’s the right move, we just have to work out some kinks with the ratings system.”

Correspondent Jim Clark contributed to this story.