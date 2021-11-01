The Patriots certainly have a case to be buyers: Following a 27-24 win over the Chargers Sunday, they are in position to make a push for the postseason with a 4-4 record entering Week 9.

Teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to get their deals done.

The 2021 NFL trade deadline is fast approaching. Will the Patriots make a move?

Bill Belichick, as usual, didn’t reveal much about New England’s plans.

“This is the time of year personnel departments always communicate with each other,” he said Monday morning. “We certainly have had probably the normal amount of communication with other teams.”

Titans sign Adrian Peterson — 2:45 p.m.

ESPN is reporting that the Titans will sign Adrian Peterson to their practice squad before elevating him to the 53-man roster.

Tennessee learned Monday that Derrick Henry, the league’s rushing leader, will need to undergo surgery after injuring his foot in the team’s win on Sunday.

Broncos trade Von Miller to Rams — 12:53 p.m.

The AP reports that the Broncos are trading star linebacker Von Miller, the franchise’s career sacks leader and Super Bowl 50 MVP, to the Rams.

The Rams are sending the Broncos a second- and third-round pick in the 2022 draft back to Denver.

In LA, he joins fellow stars Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey, the type of talent he hasn’t had around him since the Broncos were regular Super Bowl threats during Peyton Manning’s four seasons in Denver from 2012-15.

