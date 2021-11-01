The case for the Patriots to be buyers is simple: Following a 27-24 win over the Chargers Sunday, they are in position to make a push for the postseason.

“This is the time of year personnel departments always communicate with each other,” coach Bill Belichick said Monday morning. “We certainly have had probably the normal amount of communication with other teams.”

With the NFL trade deadline fast approaching — Tuesday at 4 p.m. — will the Patriots make a move?

The Patriots had already shown they can stick with contenders — losing to the Buccaneers and Cowboys in the final seconds — but on Sunday they proved they are capable of securing a win against a quality opponent, too.

At 4-4, the Patriots are now among seven AFC teams in the mix for a wild card spot with either three or four losses. According to FiveThirtyEight, New England has a 47 percent chance of making the playoffs and is projected to finish 9-8.

Why not make a move that bolsters an area of need?

Belichick made it clear that his focus is on the upcoming opponent, the Panthers, as he awaits messages from director of player personnel Dave Ziegler, who is assessing the market and dealing with other organizations.

“Honestly, I’m not too worried about [the trade deadline],” Belichick said. “If something comes up, it comes up. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t.”

If the Patriots do explore trades, cornerback is the obvious position that could use reinforcements. With Jonathan Jones on injured reserve and done for the year, and Stephon Gilmore traded to Carolina, the secondary is certainly not as deep as it once was.

Broncos veteran cornerback Kyle Fuller, a 2014 first-round pick, has been floated as a popular target. The problem is his price: Fuller has $5.3 million remaining on a one-year deal, so an acquisition would require either a restructured contract or additional roster movement. The Patriots have only about $2.6 million in salary-cap space.

More affordable options that could be available include Houston’s Vernon Hargreaves, Pittsburgh’s Joe Haden, and Philadelphia’s Steven Nelson. There will likely be competition, as the Bucs and Packers are among teams that could also pursue cornerbacks.

The Patriots do have some internal help on the way, with rookie cornerback Shaun Wade having returned to practice last week in a limited capacity. Wade, who missed the last two games with a concussion, has yet to make his NFL debut since getting traded to New England at the end of August.

The team also recently signed two veteran defensive backs, Brian Poole and De’Vante Bausby, to the practice squad. Both can be temporarily elevated to the active roster twice this season.

The offensive line is probably the other biggest area of need. Starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn’s performance has left a lot to be desired through eight games, while starting right tackle Trent Brown has played just seven snaps.

Brown, who is on injured reserve with a calf injury, was eligible to return last week but still hasn’t practiced. The Patriots initially struggled to find a one-for-one replacement, trying both Justin Herron and Yasir Durant, before deciding to shift starting left guard Michael Onwenu to Brown’s post. The current combination of Onwenu at right tackle and Ted Karras at left guard seems to have helped stabilize the unit.

The Patriots also could be on the lookout for a wide receiver, with Arizona’s Andy Isabella and Houston’s Brandin Cooks potential candidates. The Patriots traded for a receiver at the deadline last year (Isaiah Ford) and in 2019 (Mohamed Sanu), though neither ended up panning out.

As for which players the Patriots could trade?

Wide receiver N’Keal Harry likely leads the list, after his agent issued a public trade request during the offseason. But identifying a position with enough depth to feel comfortable trading away a player is difficult. In August, for example, the Patriots had a glut of running backs, so they dealt Sony Michel to the Rams for draft compensation. Then in Week 3, James White suffered a season-ending hip subluxation.

With the coronavirus also still a factor, teams may be hesitant to cut into any depth, knowing that unvaccinated players could miss up to 10 days. The Patriots have had two players, Wynn and Onwenu, on the reserve/COVID-19 list this season.

Even if the Patriots stand pat, there are reasons to be encouraged. They have a promising rookie quarterback in Mac Jones, a dynamic pass rusher in Matthew Judon, a reliable kicker in Nick Folk, and a pair of chain movers in running back Damien Harris and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.

They are integrating enough new players as it is, and the group seems to be developing better chemistry each week.

So, will the Patriots make a move?

Belichick himself called the movement ahead of the trade deadline “unpredictable,” acknowledging that teams’ evaluations are constantly evolving. He also noted the speed at which deals fall apart or come together.

“We’ve had situations where it’s 2 o’clock on Tuesday afternoon, something comes up, and you end up doing it,” Belichick said. “We’ll see what happens.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.